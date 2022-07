Sushi became popular in the United States in the 1960s and has certainly exploded in recent decades. The Grand Strand is lined with dozens of restaurants that serve all kinds of sushi made with the freshest ingredients. They’re rolling out specialty rolls, no rice options, pressed sushi, ceviche, vegetarian rolls, rolls featuring filet mignon and so much more proving that the options are endless. These Myrtle Beach sushi restaurants have come up with the most creative ways to please even the pickiest palates.

