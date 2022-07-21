Historicon convention in Lancaster County

It's fair season in Lebanon, York and Shippensburg. More than 50,000 guests are expected to visit the Lebanon Area Fair to enjoy the food, carnival rides, track events, and live entertainment. Organizers said it's an event that always brings the community together. "My absolute favorite part of the fair is...
LANCASTER, Pa. — A new outdoor space opened Monday at theLancaster Science Factory. The courtyard is part of a more than $4 million campaign of improvements at the center on New Holland Avenue. The space has interactive exhibits and rain gardens with native plants. "They learn about why it's...
LANCASTER, PA — A Christiana man previously convicted of killing 26-year-old Julius Dale III in 2016 recently had his post-conviction (PCRA) petition denial affirmed by the Superior Court of Pennsylvania. Lucas Allen Newnam, 37, was found guilty by jury of criminal homicide on August 4, 2017, and sentenced to...
Prussian Street Arcade, ManheimPhoto by Sara Melissa Frost. Lancaster, PA is well-known for its outlets and many options when it comes to name-brand shopping. The county also has a handful of unique markets and smaller, independent shops. These can be a little harder to find, but once you've visited some of these markets, each with its own character and charm, it's hard to go back to all things mainstream.
Volunteers with the Raven Ridge Wildlife Center in Washington Boro, Lancaster County, made a plea earlier this week to all those who have wrapped lanternfly tape around their trees as a way to catch them. Take the tape down or cover it, the center said in a Facebook post. Too...
In major cities like Chicago and Dallas, Mecum Auction puts thousands of rare and classic vehicles up for auction. This month, they’ll be doing the same at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex. But while Harrisburg might seem small potatoes next some of the other metropolitan areas Mecum visits, the particular geography of this area makes it a perfect location for car enthusiasts, despite its smaller urban footprint.
PALMYRA, Pa. — Kortne Stouffer was last seen in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 29, 2012, at her home at 810 W. Main St. in Palmyra, Lebanon County. She was 21 years old. According to the FBI, "The last known contact with Stouffer was at 3:30 a.m.,...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police were called to Klinger Services LLC, in Dauphin County after four catalytic converters were cut off and stolen. According to Troopers, four vehicles had the catalytic converters cut off of them and stolen between July 19 and July 21. The...
LANCASTER, PA — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and the Manor Township Police Department announce the recent arrest of a suspect in the 1975 murder of 19-year-old Lindy Sue Biechler in Manor Township. Lancaster County Detective Christopher Erb and Manor Township Police Department Detective Sergeant Tricia Mazur...
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — One of the most visited spots at the Gettysburg battlefield will close Tuesday for renovations. Little Round Top was a critical position for Union soldiers on the second day of the Battle of Gettysburg, and now it's about to get a $13 million facelift to combat erosion.
YORK, Pa. — The office space and property of York residents are being threatened by a PennDOT highway project. PennDOT's North York Widening Project is planning to swallow up several residents' land to expand the I-83 interstate. The Eminent Domain Law has left many of these citizens essentially powerless....
WILLIAMSTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A gold monstrance, a cross, and multiple crucifixes were stolen from a Dauphin County church and sold for scrap. Pennsylvania State Police at Lykens responded to the Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church on July 24 for a reported burglary. State Police say...
LANCASTER, PA — A Manheim Township teenager charged with killing her older sister on February 22, 2021, had her decertification petition to move her case to juvenile court denied by Lancaster County Judge David R. Workman on July 18th. The case involving defendant Claire Miller, now 16, will remain...
PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The coroner been has called to the scene of a rescue incident in Peach Bottom Township, according to York County Dispatch. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to the...
While Harrisburg heats up this weekend, find some shade, chill out and catch up on this week’s local news, listed and linked, below. Dauphin County’s Cultural Fest will return to City Island in Harrisburg on Aug. 20, our online story reported. The event will include music, food and dance from cultures around the world.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire heavily damaged a home in Dauphin County. Crews were called around 2 p.m. Monday to the 7100 block of Chambers Hill Road in Swatara Township. No residents were hurt. Two dogs were found dead. Firefighters said they couldn't initially get in the home because...
Drive-in movies are back in fashion and may be the perfect movie night for friends and families. Just like in the good old days, you can park your car and watch a film on the big screen. And with so many classic films being screened, there’s something for everyone. So grab the kids, round up your friends, load up the car, and head to the drive-in for a fun night out at the movies.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A man was wounded in a shooting and assault in Harrisburg, police said. It happened around noon Sunday in the area of North 16th and Carnation streets. Police said the man was grazed in the back of the head. He was taken to a hospital and...
West Manchester Twp., York County — Safe and Inspected. Despite concerns from social media posts, both the Department of Agriculture and York State Fair officials confirm all of the rides at the fair are in compliance. “Every single morning, the guys come out with a ride inspection sheet that...
Natural Death – Police responded to Frystown Road for a report of a 71-year-old Fredericksburg man who was unconscious and cold to the touch. EMS arrived on the scene prior to the police and determined the victim to be deceased. Police determined the victim went to bed at approximately 11 p.m. July 16 and passed in his sleep of apparent natural causes. The victim had multiple health issues, including diabetes, high blood pressure, and supraventricular tachycardia. Police observed no signs of foul play. A funeral home removed the victim from the scene.
