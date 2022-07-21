ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Should Bellingham rename Civic Stadium for the beloved voice of Whatcom County sports?

Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gUqnp_0goA5XjQ00

Dick Stark, 88, a businessman and radio announcer who was the beloved voice of Whatcom County sports for six decades, died Tuesday, July 19, in Bellingham . His longtime friend and colleague Keith Shipman would like to see Bellingham’s Civic Stadium renamed in his honor.

Stark was the voice of Whatcom County high schools and for WWU football and basketball on KPUG-AM and KGMI-AM.

Civic Stadium is the athletic field where football, soccer and track and field events are held, and it’s part of the Civic Athletic Complex that includes Arne Hanna Aquatic Center, Joe Martin Stadium, the Sportsplex and Frank Geri Softball Fields.

“It’s an appropriate honor for a man whose efforts made Whatcom County a stronger community for youth and families over the past nine decades,” Shipman, who is president and CEO of the Washington State Association of Broadcasters, said in an email to The Bellingham Herald.

Do you agree? You can vote in our poll below.

If you are having trouble seeing or accessing the poll below, click on this link .

Comments / 5

Related
97 Rock

5 Drive-In Theaters in Washington State to Revive Your Childhood

Growing up, one of my favorite things to do was go to the local drive-in theater with my family just off the Sprague exit in Spokane. My family was kinda poor, so going to a movie was a special experience. We would buy snacks at the store on the way because they were "expensive" and get there early to make sure we got a great spot. Getting there early was fun if you were a kid because you got to play with other kids while waiting for the movie to start. That theater actually had a playground on the side for kids before or in-between movies. Some of my best childhood memories were from there. Those were the days!
WASHINGTON STATE
anacortestoday.com

Fly Day July 2022

Anacortes was well represented among those gathered at the July 23 Fly Day at Heritage Flight Museum. Pictured here is a formation of vintage aircraft flown by former astronaut Bill Anders and his sons, Greg and Alan. Also pictured with Alan (left) outside a hangar are Anacortes Mayor Matt Miller (center) and ex-Navy man Ernie Haakenson. Bill Anders founded the flight/space museum at Bayview Airport in Burlington.
ANACORTES, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Whatcom County, WA
State
Washington State
Whatcom County, WA
Government
Whatcom County, WA
Sports
Bellingham, WA
Government
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Washington Government
City
Bellingham, WA
Bellingham, WA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Martin Stadium#Wwu#Kgmi Am#The Bellingham Herald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
whatcom-news.com

Kayakers rescued from Nooksack River

EVERSON, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the 6200 block of Lawrence Road in Everson about 11:20am on Sunday, July 25th, due to a report that 2 kayakers had flipped. Whatcom County Fire District 1 Fire Chief Rachel Carlson told Whatcom News the kayakers were reported to be...
washingtonwaterfronts.com

0 Dodge Rd Camano Island, WA 98282

Camano Island Real Estate at 0 Dodge Rd Camano Island, WA 98282. Description: The real estate listing at 0 Dodge Rd Camano Island, WA 98282 with the MLS# 1972613 has been on the Camano Island market for 1 days. This property located in the North End subdivision is currently listed for $225,000.
CAMANO ISLAND, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
1K+
Followers
134
Post
395K+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy