Should Bellingham rename Civic Stadium for the beloved voice of Whatcom County sports?

Dick Stark, 88, a businessman and radio announcer who was the beloved voice of Whatcom County sports for six decades, died Tuesday, July 19, in Bellingham . His longtime friend and colleague Keith Shipman would like to see Bellingham’s Civic Stadium renamed in his honor.

Stark was the voice of Whatcom County high schools and for WWU football and basketball on KPUG-AM and KGMI-AM.

Civic Stadium is the athletic field where football, soccer and track and field events are held, and it’s part of the Civic Athletic Complex that includes Arne Hanna Aquatic Center, Joe Martin Stadium, the Sportsplex and Frank Geri Softball Fields.

“It’s an appropriate honor for a man whose efforts made Whatcom County a stronger community for youth and families over the past nine decades,” Shipman, who is president and CEO of the Washington State Association of Broadcasters, said in an email to The Bellingham Herald.

