Kate Moss has "not very good memories" from her infamous 1992 Calvin Klein photo shoot with Mark Wahlberg, who was then known as the leader of the "Good Vibrations" group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. Moss was just 17 or 18 at the time, and appeared topless with Wahlberg, in the photos and accompanying commercial. During her Desert Island Discs episode, released over the weekend, Moss said Calvin Klein "played on my vulnerability."

