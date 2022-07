THE WEEK —Today: The America First Agenda Summit convenes in Washington (here’s the schedule). The Senate holds a cloture vote on the CHIPS Act, setting up a possible final vote on Tuesday or Wednesday. MIKE PENCEspeaks at the Heritage Foundation, laying out an agenda for a possible 2024 run. … Tuesday: The Conference Board releases new consumer confidence numbers. At 3 p.m., DONALD TRUMP gives the keynote at the America First Agenda Summit, his first appearance in D.C. since leaving office. … Wednesday: The Fed meets to decide whether to raise interest rates, and JEROME POWELL holds a presser. … Thursday: New Q2 GDP numbers are announced. The annual Congressional Baseball Game is scheduled for Nats Park at 7:05 p.m. … Friday: New inflation numbers released.

