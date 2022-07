Clint Eastwood is a living Hollywood legend, but he was down to earth when it came to raising his kids according to his son Scott. During his acting prime, Clint Eastwood personified the big screen tough guy. Generations of men grew up watching him. He likely had a role in shaping the demeanors of countless males over the decades. However, Scott Eastwood had the benefit of also being raised by the real-life Clint. One incident with his father in particular still resonates with Scott.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO