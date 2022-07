Routt County Search and Rescue spent hours searching for a woman in the area of Buffalo Pass on Friday, July 22, before she was able to self-rescue. Search and rescue got the call at 12:22 p.m. Friday with a set of coordinates that were about an hour old. The woman, who had been trying to find her campsite since Thursday, July 21, had called her husband, who then called 911 to pass along the coordinates.

1 DAY AGO