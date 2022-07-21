ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY Jets place Mekhi Becton, 4 others on PUP list entering camp

By Michael Nania
 4 days ago
5 New York Jets players placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list. With five days remaining until the New York Jets kick off training camp for the 2022 season, five players have been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list:. Offensive tackle Mekhi Becton. Offensive tackle...

Yardbarker

New York Mets Discussed Trade Offer With Nationals for Josh Bell

The deal would see the Mets send an upper level minor league starting pitcher and outfielder to Washington in exchange for Bell and a big-league relief pitcher. However, as of this date, It's unknown if an agreement is close or if it will get done. Sources have also indicated that the Houston Astros and Milwaukee Brewers are among the teams that are interested in Bell, too.
MLB
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Bettors back surprising team to win Super Bowl, COY

In the unpredictable and fun world of sports betting, a surprising NFL team is getting some recent play from bettors to have a monster season, including bets on this franchise winning its first Super Bowl. How much of a long shot would that be? The last time this team won...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

XFL Officially Announces Its Eight Cities For 2023 Season (Video)

The XFL officially announced which eight cities will host its teams when the third iteration of the league returns in 2023. According to an official announcement Sunday, the league will feature teams in Las Vegas, Orlando, San Antonio, Arlington (Texas), Houston, St. Louis, Seattle and Washington, D.C. Las Vegas, Orlando, San Antonio will be new additions to the XFL, while the other five cities have hosted teams in previous versions of the league.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joey Lancellotti signs with New York Mets

Another Diamond Heel has found a spot in Major League Baseball, with the New York Mets signing right-handed pitcher Joey Lancellotti. The 24-year-old played four seasons with the UNC baseball program, shifting gears to the independent market this past year as a member of the Missoula PaddleHeads. During his UNC tenure, Lancellotti appeared in 63 games in Carolina blue, including a shortened 2021 season after sustaining an injury that resulted in Tommy John surgery. In those 63 games for the Heels, Lancellotti pitched in 126 innings for an ERA of 3.14, five saves, and a 12-10 win/loss record. After Tommy John surgery, the right-handed pitcher made a return to the mound with the PaddleHeads in the Pioneer league. In his short stint he appeared in just two games, tossing three strikeouts with zero hits in two innings. Lancellotti’s story is another great comeback story of Tar Heels finding themselves in professional sports. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.  
CHAPEL HILL, NC
