The Jurassic Nation Dinosaur exhibit is a family attraction located in Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn, MI from July 23 through August 14th. The attraction presents over 50 animatronic dinosaurs that will educate, entertain, and engage kids of all ages. The dinosaurs are uniquely set up in order of when they existed. The whole experience consists of live dinosaur shows and interactive science. The exhibit can last from 20 minutes to over an hour depending how much time is spent next to each dinosaur for photo opportunities.

DEARBORN, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO