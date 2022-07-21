ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

JCPD arrest two on child endangerment, neglect charges

By Emily Hibbitts
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) has charged two people with multiple counts of child endangerment.

According to a release from the JCPD, Helen Coy and David Miller, both of Johnson City, have each been charged with two counts of Heinous Aggravated Child Endangerment, one count of Aggravated Child Endangerment under 18 and two counts of Heinous Aggravated Child Neglect.

TN Comptroller releases details of Mountain City recorder investigation

Coy and Miller were arrested and booked into the Washington County Detention Center and are being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond each.

This arrest is a result of an investigation into an allegation of child abuse and neglect involving three children, police say.

No further details regarding the investigation were released.

WJHL

KPD appoints 1st woman to work as K-9 handler

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The second-oldest police K-9 unit in the state introduced its newest K-9 handler — marking the first time a woman has held the position in the department’s history. The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) announced Monday that Officer Carrie Phillips began her law enforcement career at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office as […]
KINGSPORT, TN
localmemphis.com

Police searching for 'dangerous' juvenile escapee in East Tennessee

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Greeneville Police is asking for the community's help in locating a male juvenile that escaped custody. GPD said the juvenile ran from custody on Friday, July 22, around 7 p.m. Authorities describe him as six-foot-tall, 150 pounds and with blonde hair. He was last seen wearing...
WATE

Greeneville Police searching for ‘dangerous’ teen

GREENVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Greeneville Police Department is searching for a teenage boy who escaped custody. The teenager is described as approximately 6-feet-tall, white, 150 pounds, with blond hair. He escaped custody on July 22, around 7 p.m. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue and white checkered, button down shirt, a white undershirt, and leg shackles.
GREENEVILLE, TN
q95fm.net

Officials Warn The Public Of New Phone Scam

Wise County Sheriff’s Office Officials are asking for people to be on the lookout for a new phone scam. According to police, the scammer claims to be an employee at a local law enforcement agency. The scammer then tells the person that they have missed a court date and that the matter can be resolved by making an immediate payment over the phone.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WBRE

Tennesee man arrested in PA faces drug charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Tennessee man was arrested and faces charges in Scranton for allegedly possessing multiple types of drugs with the intent to distribute. According to the indictment, Abraham Francis Isaac III from Johnson City, Tennessee, traveled through the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area on July...
SCRANTON, PA
993thex.com

Woman Arrested After Hitting Boyfriend In Head With Drywall Hammer

Johnson City Police arrest a woman who allegedly took a dry wall hammer and hit her boyfriend in the head. Police responded to 2804 Plymouth Road No.5 and arrested Sharon L. Carlton. Authorities say a male victim on the scene told them his girlfriend had struck in the head with a drywall hammer. Police reported the male had injuries consistent with the allegations he made. Carlton is charged with aggravated Domestic Assault. Carlton is being held in the Carter County Detention Center on bond.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
qchron.com

Five busted in two-borough, two-state gun case

Two Queens men are among five people charged in a 1,611-count indictment alleging that a Tennessee gun show vendor illegally sold firearms with knowledge that they would be resold in Queens and the Bronx. The alleged scheme was broken by an 11-month investigation during which an undercover NYPD officer purchased...
QUEENS, NY
