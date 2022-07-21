ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Body-cam video released of Chicago police shooting that left 13-year-old boy paralyzed

By FOX 32 News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Body-cam video has been released of the Chicago police shooting that left a 13-year-old boy paralyzed. The incident...

ivonne
4d ago

now you want to sue cuz you can't control your child shouldn't never been in the streets at that age and time.... and on a stolen car ??? really now it's the CPS fault come on .. Now parents want to get paid WOW

fox32chicago.com

3 shot by unknown gunman in Chatham, Chicago police say

CHICAGO - Three men were shot Monday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Shortly after 1 p.m., police say the three victims were all on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 90th Street in the Chatham neighborhood when they were shot by an unknown offender. A 25-year-old was shot...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Oak Park, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Oak Park, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

Shots fired amid family dispute claims life of Aurora man

AURORA, Ill. — Police say an overnight dispute between two family members inside an Aurora home led to the shooting death of a man. Authorities responded to the 1800 block of W. Illinois Ave. just after 1:40 a.m. Monday for a shooting report. According to police, two family members argued before the suspect fired a gun, striking the victim.
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman walks up, shoots man in West Englewood

CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Monday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood. The 40-year-old was outside around 6:18 a.m. when someone walked up and started shooting in the 6900 block of South Oakley Avenue, police said. The man was shot in the hand and suffered a graze...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two wounded in West Pullman drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - Two teenagers were wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the West Pullman neighborhood. A 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were standing inside a residence around 10:34 p.m. when someone in a vehicle fired shots into the home in the 12200 block of South Lowe Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police seek men in connection with armed robbery on CTA Red Line platform

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for help locating two men wanted in connection with an armed robbery last week at a CTA Red Line station on the South Side. About 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the two men approached two 18-year-old women who were standing on a train platform at the 95th Street Station, and took their personal property after an argument, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Apartment burglaries reported on the Northwest Side: police

CHICAGO - Police are warning residents in Cragin, Belmont Central and Portage Park about a series of recent apartment burglaries in the Northwest Side neighborhoods. In each incident, the burglar enters the apartment through the front or back door by breaking the glass or forcibly breaking the door, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 charged with aggravated battery after allegedly stabbing 42-year-old man on Red Line train

CHICAGO - Five people face battery charges in connection to a stabbing that occurred on a CTA Red Line train early Friday. Shawn Gullens, 20, of Chicago, Latoya Thomas, 22, of Chicago, Martinez Owens, 24, of Calumet City, and Larone Wiliams, 36, of Chicago each face one felony count of armed robbery and one felony count of aggravated battery/transit employee.
CBS Chicago

16-year-old killed in Washington Park shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood, police confirm. The teen was near a parking lot in the 5900 block of South Indiana Avenue around 6 p.m. when he was shot. He was struck in the abdomen and transported to Comer Children's Hospital.The boy was initially reported in critical condition but was later pronounced dead, Chicago Police said. No one is in custody as detectives investigate.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot to death after intervening in altercation on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A man was killed after intervening in an altercation on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning. The shooting occurred in the 5400 block of South Winchester. At 3:30 a.m., a male offender and a 25-year-old woman were in a verbal altercation inside a residence when a 37-year-old man attempted to intervene.
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Police Blocked Off Bellwood Block For Hours Looking For Suspect

Monday, July 25, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews || Photo by David von Diemar on Unsplash. Some residents of Bellwood were left wondering over the weekend what happened in the 400 block of South 23rd Avenue, which was taped off by law enforcement officials for several hours over the weekend.
BELLWOOD, IL

