Laconia, NH

Children will meet aquatic critters at the Community Center

laconiadailysun.com
 4 days ago

LACONIA — Join the Laconia Public Library and Squam Lakes Science Center outside in the library's gardens (weather permitting) to meet and learn...

www.laconiadailysun.com

WMUR.com

Fourteenth annual Live Free or Die Tattoo Expo held in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Tattoo enthusiasts from all over the country flocked to the 14th annual Live Free or Die Tattoo Expo in Manchester. This was the first expo in more than two years due to the pandemic. The three-day event wrapped up on Sunday and featured competitions for best tattoos, a sideshow circus, a suspension show and a beer garden.
MANCHESTER, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

These New Hampshire Restaurants Are Known for a Single Menu Item

I just realized that 99% of the content I put out into the world is food-related. What can I say? BIG FAN OF SOLIDS OVER HERE! There are very few foods that I won't try at least once! I feel extremely fortunate to live in a city (Portsmouth, NH) that caters to food enthusiasts and adventurous foodies like myself! So many different cuisines are available at our fingertips; Vietnamese, Japanese, Nepalese, you name it!
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Boston Globe

Annual Greek Food Festival returns to Newburyport

The celebration will be held for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Newburyport’s Greek Food Festival, an event that has been running over the past four decades, will once again take place at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. It will be held from July 29-31.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Laconia, NH
Laconia, NH
B.R. Shenoy

New Hampshire dog owner shares story of dog's near-death experience to help other pet owners

Sharron Champagne of New Hampshire is warning other dog owners to be cautious during summer barbecues after her dog ingested toxic onion powder and nearly died. The Pet Poison Helpline reported that Sharron Champagne's dog, Tsuk, almost perished after ingesting an unintentionally left-out "Costco-sized container of onion powder" in the Champagne family's Hooksett, New Hampshire home and required a life-saving blood transfusion.
HOOKSETT, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Tom Corbin: Gunstock should be affordable for county residents

I'm not exactly sure what this Belknap County control group and their newly appointed (at least for now) commissioners have accomplished in the last six or so months except that it ain't good. I'm not in favor of turning Gunstock Mountain Resort into an unaffordable mega resort complex, however, I'm not in favor of the place losing money either. I would like to see the place I've known of as Belknap County Recreational Area since I was a kid remain as a place where county citizens can go and enjoy year round without it breaking their wallets. To me the previous commissioners and management team were doing a great job. Hopefully, there will come a day where Gunstock can support itself without constant expansion and it can still be a place for Belknap County residents can go, have a good time and not have to spend a ton of money to enjoy it.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
WMUR.com

Air quality action days declared in Rockingham County

The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services said Rockingham County should prepare for unhealthy air quality Saturday and Sunday. Children, older adults and immunocompromised individuals could feel the effects of Seacoast wind carrying air pollution. Department of Environmental Services Chief Scientist Jeffrey Underhill said to prepare for the air quality...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best fried seafood in New Hampshire

Our viewers let us know where to find the best fried seafood in New Hampshire. The fried scallops are recommended at Al's Seafood in North Hampton. One of the many viewers who picked Petey's Summertime Seafood said they love the fresh fried lobster dinner. 3. Windjammers Seafood Restaurant in Rochester.
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Gov. Chris Sununu hopes Gunstock will reopen soon

LACONIA — Gov. Chris Sununu praised Gunstock Mountain Resort's management staff in an interview with The Daily Sun on Friday, expressing that he hopes the mountain can find a way to reopen quickly. The resort closed nearly all operations Thursday following the resignations of the senior management team at...
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

Hampton Beach remains busy despite poor air quality weekend

HAMPTON, N.H. — Sea breeze in Hampton allows beachgoers to beat the weekend heat, but officials said the wind is bringing air pollution ashore. The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services issued an air quality advisory Saturday and Sunday for Rockingham County. Chief Scientist Jeffrey Underhill said heat wave...
HAMPTON, NH
nhmagazine.com

Celebrating Music, Love and Action at SoulFest

Humid late-summer heat clouds the parking lot at Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford on an early Friday in August 2021 as SoulFest attendees slowly flock to the mountain from cars and camping spots alike. A woman laughs as she ziplines above me while her friends cheer her on in the distance, and a group of teenagers, trading stories about singing along to Lecrae the night before, rush past me and my friends.
GILFORD, NH
Seacoast Current

Seabrook, NH, Firefighters Keep Fire Away From House, Garage Destroyed

Firefighters toiling in 90+ degree heat kept a fire away from a house in Seabrook Saturday afternoon. Flames broke out late Saturday afternoon in the detached garage at the home on Lower Collins Street, bringing a large response from several surrounding towns. Hampton, Kingston, Newburyport, Rye, and Salisbury all responded, according to the Mass Fire Buffs Facebook page.
SEABROOK, NH
DVM 360

Onion powder poisons daring dog

Pet Poison Helpline raises awareness of this popular summertime season in its latest Toxin Tails installment. In Sharron Champagne’s home in Hooksett, New Hampshire, a “Costco-size” onion powder container was left on the kitchen counter. Both her dogs, Tsuk and Scotty, were left unattended with the spice and Tsuk decided to jump on the opportunity.
HOOKSETT, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Heavy storm topples trees, disrupts power in northern Lakes Region

Severe weather hit the area for the second week in a row, toppling trees, and knocking out electric power to thousands of homes and businesses. The fast-moving thunderstorms were especially severe in the northern Lakes Region. Bristol, Meredith, Center Harbor, and Moultonborough were hit hard, according to weather and utility company officials.
BRISTOL, NH
Seacoast Current

Farmington, NH Apartment House Fire Displaces 6

A resident leaped from the second floor of a Farmington apartment Saturday morning as a fire displaced six people. The fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. to the house on Grove Street, Farmington Police Chief Scott Orlando told WMUR. Two adults and four children were offered assistance to meet their immediate needs by Red Cross of Northern New England.
FARMINGTON, NH

