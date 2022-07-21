ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, AL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blount, Jefferson, St. Clair, Walker by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-21 16:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Caroline by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Calvert; Caroline; Carroll; Cecil; Charles; Dorchester; Frederick; Harford; Howard; Kent; Montgomery; Prince Georges; Queen Anne's; Somerset; St. Marys; Talbot; Wicomico; Worcester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 503 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANNE ARUNDEL BALTIMORE CALVERT CAROLINE CARROLL CECIL CHARLES DORCHESTER FREDERICK HARFORD HOWARD KENT MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES QUEEN ANNE`S SOMERSET ST. MARYS TALBOT WICOMICO WORCESTER MARYLAND INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE BALTIMORE CITY
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Elkhart, Lagrange, Marshall, Noble, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 06:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Elkhart; Lagrange; Marshall; Noble; St. Joseph The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Elkhart County in north central Indiana Northwestern Noble County in northeastern Indiana St. Joseph County in north central Indiana Western Lagrange County in northeastern Indiana Northeastern Marshall County in north central Indiana Southern Cass County in southwestern Michigan Southwestern St. Joseph County in southwestern Michigan Southeastern Berrien County in southwestern Michigan * Until 800 AM EDT. * At 657 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Edwardsburg to near Osceola to near Bremen, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include South Bend, Elkhart, Mishawaka, Goshen, Niles, Sturgis, Nappanee, Bremen, Ligonier, Georgetown, Syracuse, Lagrange, Gulivoire Park, Granger, Dunlap, Simonton Lake, Middlebury, Osceola, Constantine and Wakarusa. This includes Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 72 and 121. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 22:01:00 Expires: 2022-07-27 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves up to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches San Juan and vicinity, northeast, and north central Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

