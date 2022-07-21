ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots announce official 2022 titles for Joe Judge, Matt Patricia, will not have an offensive coordinator

By Cody Benjamin
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Patriots haven't named an official defensive coordinator for four years, and now they're officially set to enter 2022 without an offensive coordinator. Four months after head coach Bill Belichick suggested he's "not big on titles" and wouldn't declare a sole replacement for longtime coordinator Josh McDaniels, the team has announced...

www.cbssports.com

