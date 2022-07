The Texans announced their official roster decision following the heartbreaking announcement from John Metchie III that he has leukemia. With Metchie being diagnosed with APL, a form of Leukemia, his immediate NFL future will be on hold while he focuses on recovery. As a result, there is not a specific timeline for his return to football and the Texans have placed him on the active/non-football illness list.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO