Nearly 3,000 responders are attempting to contain the Oak Fire burning in Mariposa, California, near Yosemite National Park that torched dozens of houses Monday afternoon. The blaze, which has covered more than 18,000 acres and is California’s largest wildfire of the year, is being fueled by "extreme drought" and a "high tree mortality [and a] bark beetle infestation" in the surrounding area, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate from their homes, Natasha Fouts, a spokesperson for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (or Cal Fire) told Fox News Digital’s Jiovanni Lieggi.

