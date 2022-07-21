ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machine Gun Kelly Drops Exclusive Performance Video Via Vevo

By Jacob Uitti
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C0o2Z_0goA01zi00

Machine Gun Kelly is at it again.

The pop-punk artist, in conjunction with Vevo, released a new performance video of his track, “more than life (featuring glaive),” which fans can check out here below.

And in a matter of hours, the new live video already boasts more than a million views on YouTube.

Said JP Evangelista, Vevo’s SVP of Content, Programming & Marketing, in a press statement, “Our team had a great time working on such an exciting creative with Machine Gun Kelly. His enthusiasm at every stage of production was truly infectious—it was a true pleasure to work with such an involved artist. MGK’s energy was next level and we are all really pleased with the finished videos.“

MGK, who is currently headlining his Mainstream Sellout Tour across the United States, continues to make headlines, from his engagement to actress Megan Fox to his beef with Slipknot’s Corey Taylor to announcing that his next album will be comprised of rap music, which is the genre he came to prominence performing. (And read more about his beef with Eminem HERE.)

Added the Vevo press statement, “Vevo’s Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. Specifically tailored creatives meant to fit the vision of each individual artist chosen, these performances connect artists with their global audience of fans adding to their visual library.”

Check out the new Vevo video here below.

Photo courtesy Vevo

American Songwriter

American Songwriter

American Songwriter

American Songwriter

American Songwriter

American Songwriter

American Songwriter

