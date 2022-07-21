What’s the Future Hold For Missoula’s Sleepy Inn?

The Sleepy Inn Motel, purchased by the city in 2020 to help provide non-congregate shelter for homeless persons suffering from COVID-19, is now vacant and awaiting redevelopment. The Missoula City Council held a meeting on Wednesday to hear options on the future of the Sleepy Inn. Annette Marchesseault, Project...
On June 30, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was assisting Missoula Parks and Recreation with park cleanup and illegal campsite removal. The officer noticed a fortified camp near the California Street Foot Bridge. The officer confirmed that the person living under the bridge was 32-year-old Erica Winter. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation continues to battle the Black Mountain Fire burning near the Sherman Gulch area and one home was evacuated on Thursday. KGVO News spoke to Kristen Mortensen on Friday after the management of the fire was handed over to the DNRC. Mortensen provided these details as of Friday.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Wildfires continue to burn in different parts of the state, and a fire over the weekend in Missoula County came dangerously close to homes near the Wye. Wildfire season through late July has seen moderate action so far, according to DNRC Fire Protection Bureau chief Matthew Hall.
Every Montana town/city is known for something. Good or bad, these are listener-submitted suggestions for honest mascots of some notable Montana places. Now before you read the list, I have to preface it by saying that I was born and raised in Montana, and have nothing but love for my state and people. I wanted to make sure that locals from these places also got their two cents in, so I hit up my Facebook and Instagram for their thoughts. Most suggestions were nothing short of hilarious, but I was really bummed to see how many negative ideas were thrown out too. Mostly the drug, housing crisis, crime, and homeless problems many Montana towns are facing. I wanted to keep the list fun and light so we won't be throwing those in. This list is intended to be all in good fun, so don't get your panties in a ruffle.
MISSOULA - When people dial 988 they are connected with trained staff to help with mental health crisis intervention. “But our goal is to be able to help them to resolution,” said Western Montana Mental Health Center Director of Access Corey DeStein. Helping find a resolution just became easier,...
The bodies of two Montana men in their late 60’s were located on Dusty Star Mountain in Glacier National Park Monday by aircraft from Minuteman Aviation in Missoula. KGVO News spoke to Glacier National Park Public Information Officer Gina Kerzman for details. “A search and rescue that was underway...
A longtime educator and former Montana Lt. Governor, Angela McLean, will temporarily take the helm at Bitterroot College as it prepares for the start of autumn semester. Montana University System officials announced Monday, July 25, that Angela McLean will serve as Bitterroot College’s interim director, effective August 2. The Hamilton program is affiliated with the University of Montana.
We have been saying it for nearly two years now, but "Montana has been found." People from all over the country have been migrating to Montana since the start of the pandemic. Today, you could throw a rock and have a hard time NOT hitting a car with Washington or California plates on it. (NOTE: Don't throw rocks at out-of-staters.)
The Polecat Fire has burned an estimated 345 acres. According to the Frenchtown Rural Fire District, their crews along with DNRC crews were on the fire over Saturday night to mop up the fire. At this time, the cause of the fire is reported to be leading to a malfunction...
Cool rocks and gemstones have been my jam since I was a little kid. Every family road trip would have me scouring the roadsides for "Rock Shop" signs or anything of the like. One thing I never had the chance to do was actually mine for my own treasures, no matter how valuable they ended up being. My folks were surprisingly tolerant about stopping at every rock shop I noticed, but doing the work of washing buckets over a screen and such was never something we did.
A woman in her 60’s was dramatically rescued by others recreating in the Clark Fork River on Friday afternoon after her kayak capsized and she was trapped underwater for several minutes. KGVO News spoke to Acting Missoula Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeremy Williams, who provided details about the amazing...
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hog Trough Fire burning 18 miles east of Hamilton saw little growth on Sunday. An overnight infrared flight mapped the fire at 284 acres, up two acres from the day before. Crews are working to keep this fire south of Highway 38. Heavy equipment is...
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Polecat fire has burned approximately 345 acres near the Wye, west of Missoula on Saturday evening. Frenchtown Rural Fire District responded to a call of multiple fires in the Indreland Road and Tucker Lane area at 5:05 p.m. Frenchtown Rural Fire District Public Information Officer...
The National Weather Service said that this week may bring record-high temperatures to Missoula and western Montana. Meteorologist Trent Smith said temperatures could exceed the century mark and possibly set new records this week. “We are looking at temperatures increasing over the next several days and probably for the remainder...
MISSOULA - A person was pulled from Clark Fork River and taken to the hospital on Friday afternoon. The Missoula Fire Department (MFD) was called to a report of a person who was in the water and not breathing near the Van Buren Street footbridge at 2:45 p.m. MFD Battalion...
On July 23, 2022, at the Missoula Fair Grounds, volunteers will transform the ice rinks into an agricultural exhibit space. Campbell Barrett is the MSU Extension Agent for the 4-H Program in Missoula County. He said this shift from ice to a livestock barn is something they have to do every year for Fair Week.
Getting outside is a staple of summer, and that's the idea behind this year's 27th Annual Bitterroot Brewfest; enjoying time spent outdoors in the sun with like-minded neighbors. Every year since 1995, friends and family have been coming together in Hamilton to enjoy brews, food, and each other. This year's...
Maybe everyone (including mechanical ponies?) is catching Comic-Con fever. Yes, the iconic convention in San Diego that honors all things super hero, super villain, alien life forms from galaxies far far away and so much more, is celebrating its triumphant return this week after a three-year absence. No doubt many costumed convention goers really went all out this year, with all that alter ego imagination pent up for so long. Here's hoping everyone is having an out-of-this-world experience.
You don’t have a lot of time to do everything you want to get done when it’s summertime in this latitude. It’s "Fun Time" in Missoula! Or, any of the fine places to dip your toes in the river in Ravalli County, or the Blackfoot. We all know that every waterway has been fast and cold for weeks but it hasn’t stopped anyone from jumping in with a flotation device of dubious source and giving it a go downstream.
