FBI: No sign of Jimmy Hoffa under New Jersey bridge
DETROIT (AP) — The FBI says it found no evidence of missing Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa during a search of land under a New Jersey bridge.
Hoffa has been missing since 1975 when he was last seen in suburban Detroit.FBI adds new fugitive to Ten Most Wanted List
The decades-long mystery turned last year to land next to a former landfill under the Pulaski Skyway in Jersey City.
The FBI conducted a search there in early June. Spokeswoman Mara Schneider says “nothing of evidentiary value was discovered.”Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0