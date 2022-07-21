FBI: No sign of Jimmy Hoffa under New Jersey bridge

DETROIT (AP) — The FBI says it found no evidence of missing Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa during a search of land under a New Jersey bridge.

Hoffa has been missing since 1975 when he was last seen in suburban Detroit.

The decades-long mystery turned last year to land next to a former landfill under the Pulaski Skyway in Jersey City.

The FBI conducted a search there in early June. Spokeswoman Mara Schneider says “nothing of evidentiary value was discovered.”

FILE – Dumpsters are stored under the Pulaski Skyway on Nov. 19, 2021, on the site of a former landfill where a new FBI investigation is taking place as a possible location where Teamsters union boss Jimmy Hoffa is buried in Jersey City, N.J. The FBI found no evidence of Hoffa during a search of land under the New Jersey bridge, a spokeswoman said Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin, File)

