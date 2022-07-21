ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capital Region Cookoff on Saturday, July 23

By Richard Roman
 4 days ago
(Pixabay)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital Region Cook-Off, hosted by Lark Hall is inviting all cooks and food lovers to whip up their favorite dishes for a chance to enter to win a prize. The event will be held on Saturday, July 23 from 2 to 6 p.m., at Lark Hall on Hudson Avenue.

Think you have the best cooking skills in the Capital Region? All dishes are welcome and judges will look for the best of the best in the region.

Prizes will be given for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places for each of the 3 categories at the event. The cost for entry of prizes in categories is $10-$30. For more information please email: capitalregioncookout@gmail.com

NEWS10 ABC

New Way Lunch returning to Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city of Glens Falls is home to a local hot dog legend – one that hasn’t been open downtown for over two years. The family behind it is now hoping to bring the “New Way” back to its old home sometime this fall.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Storied Coffee closing its Schenectady location

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Storied Coffee is closing its Schenectady store. The cafe, located at 1671 Union Street, will close on Saturday, July 30. “There is never an easy way to say it, but we have reached the difficult decision to cease our Union Street efforts and focus singly on operations from our Scotia store,” said the cafe in a Facebook post.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hazardous material collection set in Queensbury

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Department of Public Works wants your hazardous waste. The department is set to hold a free household hazardous waste collection event on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Queensbury Highway Department. Registration is open for residents of any part of Warren County.
QUEENSBURY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Closure planned for Liberty Street in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced Monday that Liberty Street will be closed between Main Street and westbound State Route 5 in Amsterdam. The closure will begin on Tuesday, July 26 at 7 a.m., and will remain in place until Friday, August 26, weather permitting.
AMSTERDAM, NY
informnny.com

Every Adirondack town getting 2022 ARPA funds

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul announced another $387 million in COVID-19 relief funds coming to communities across the state. The funds come from the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, which is part of the American Rescue Plan Act, and will join existing funds to total $774 million rolled out across the state between 2021 and 2022’s funds.
POLITICS
Q 105.7

You Can Own this Former Church in the City of Troy

Nearly sixty properties being foreclosed on by the City of Troy are being auctioned off to the public. A number of residential and vacant pieces of land are up for bid. Perhaps the most interesting is this abandoned old church. The building is located at the intersection of Hoosick Street...
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Softball team fundraising for their ‘favorite blue’

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rotterdam Rumble softball squad is coming together to support their “favorite blue,” after local umpire John DeFlumer was recently diagnosed with cancer. With John’s blessing, the team has decided to host a wiffleball tournament fundraiser, set for Sunday, July 31 at 11 a.m.
SCHENECTADY, NY
BevNET.com

Chlorophyll Water Now Available at Healthy Living Market and Cafes

Chlorophyll Water, the first-ever bottled water in the USA to pass and receive the ‘Clean Label Project Certification’ is now available at Healthy Living Market and Cafes in the Northeast. Healthy Living Market and Cafe is a family owned, woman owned/founded, independent natural grocery chain based in South...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WNYT

Albany Therapeutic Riding Center celebrates one year in Guilderland

GUILDERLAND – A local non-profit which teaches serenity through horseracing says it’s finally home. After bouncing around the Capital Region for more than 40 years, the Albany Therapeutic Riding Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday to celebrate its one-year anniversary in Guilderland. The groups mainly offered classes in...
GUILDERLAND, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Dutchmen down Mohawks

The Amsterdam Mohawks have sat atop the PGCBL standings all season long, entering Monday night 30 games over .500. But Monday, the Albany Dutchmen were looking to play spoiler.
AMSTERDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Local food pantries for the Capital Region

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Throughout the Capital Region, there are several food programs available for families needing support throughout the summer. The Food Pantries for the Capital District provides a helpful interactive map that identifies local food pantries, grab-and-go meal sites, and other food resources for families in need.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Lite 98.7

Food Network Says This Upstate Eatery Has NY’s Best Fried Chicken

While the rest of the country may think that NYC has the best dining spots in the state, we know the Capital Region is a foodie hub for New York. With so many beloved restaurants, it can be hard to pick one when you want to go out to eat around Albany. Celebrity chefs have settled here, awards and accolades have been picked up, and the clear winners are our tastebuds.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Crews battle blaze at Johnstown Royal Mountain Inn

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Six fire departments, with many others on standby, came together early Sunday morning to battle a blaze at the Royal Mountain Inn, located at 4993 State Highway 29 in Johnstown. Crews were first sent to the scene around 12:14 a.m. and were told that a man was trapped on the roof of the burning building.
JOHNSTOWN, NY
