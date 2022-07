ZANESVILLE, Ohio – This week, the Animal Shelter Society is featuring not just one pet but six adorable puppies for adoption. The Animal Shelter Society currently features six puppies born in the hailstorm that hit the Muskingum county area this past spring. While the 2-month-old puppies had a stormy start, they are now happy, healthy, and excited to be adopted. The puppies are a Rottweiler beagle mix and are named after wacky weather they were born in – Bolt, Lightning, Cyclone, Hurricane, Thunder, and Twister.

