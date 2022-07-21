ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Images Showcase Chris Pine's Bard

By Erick Massoto
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn case you haven’t been following today’s SDCC news, you’ll be glad to know that we got some major updates from highly anticipated live action adaptation Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Aside from a poster that showed the main cast’s silhouettes against a stylized dragon backdrop, Paramount also provided some...

collider.com

Collider

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer Shows a Nation Mourning Its King

Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the highly-anticipated sequel set in the African corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Just like we mourned the tragic passing of Black Panther’s star Chadwick Boseman, the trailer also teases how the sequel will deal with the early departure of Wakanda’s king.
MOVIES
Collider

Katie Holmes & Jim Sturgess on 'Alone Together' and Filming a Pandemic Romance

From writer/director Katie Holmes, the romantic drama Alone Together is set during the pandemic at a time when June (Holmes) feels the need to escape quarantine by heading to a secluded rental. Once there, she finds that it's been double booked by Charlie (Jim Sturgess) and while they start off as strangers, as they get to know each other, they realize that maybe they don’t want to go their separate ways.
MOVIES
Collider

New 'Black Adam' Trailer Has Dwayne Johnson Facing the Justice Society

As San Diego Comic-Con 2022 continues to roll on, several new pieces of news and trailers have premiered at the event. The latest one to drop is for the upcoming DC antihero film Black Adam, with this brand-new trailer, showing Dwayne Johnson wielding the powers of the Gods as he steps into the role of Shazam's violent nemesis.
MOVIES
Collider

'Black Adam's Director on Cutting Scenes and Why Those Action Sequences Look so Good

After many years in development, we are now only a few months away from the release of Black Adam. The movie features the titular antihero played by Dwayne Johnson as he comes up against the Justice Society. Set in the DCEU, Black Adam is technically a spin-off of Shazam! with Black Adam acting as a villain/antagonist to the group of heroes. But, this will be the first time we see Black Adam in his own film. We spoke with Director Jaume Collett-Serra at San Diego Comic-Con about how he balanced the action and character moments of the film and what he draws from for inspiration. Collett-Serra recently also directed Johnson for Disney's Jungle Cruise, but spoke about how this movie uses Johnson's talents differently.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Till’ Trailer Shows Another Side to Emmett Till’s Tragic Story

MGM released today a trailer for Till, an upcoming biopic that is set to tell the world a tragic and powerful story. Based on real events, the movie chronicles the fight of Mamie Till Mobley (Danielle Deadwyler) for justice after her teenage son gets brutally killed for being a Black person in the wrong place at the wrong time. The movie also stars Haley Bennett (The Girl on the Train) and Whoopi Goldberg (Sister Act 3)
MOVIES
Collider

New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Images Feature Shuri, Nakia and Okoye in Mourning

Amidst a slew of announcements for Phase 5 and beyond, Marvel put forth new images for their highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Ryan Coogler's follow-up to his 2018 smash hit will close the door on the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4. While the task of handling the tragic passing of star Chadwick Boseman may prove difficult, Coogler and the stars are taking the utmost care with this sequel if these images and the first trailer are any indication.
MOVIES
Collider

Gamora Will Return in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

During their mind-blowing panel at 2022’s San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel revealed Gamora (Zoë Saldaña) is coming back for James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with amnesia problems. Filmed back to back with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the two productions mark Gunn’s departure from the beloved franchise, bringing an end to his iteration of the cosmic team of misfits and heroes.
MOVIES
Collider

'John Wick 4' Synopsis Promises Global Fight Against the High Table

Keanu Reeves may continually be the internet's favorite boyfriend but he's also a total badass as we saw in the trailer for John Wick 4, that Collider had the privilege of debuting at our panel at San Diego Comic-Con! Our "Directors on Directing" panel had the debut of the poster as well, and it was a wonderful time for not only those on stage but also for fans of the Reeves-led series. And it's been a long time coming for the fourth installment to the franchise. Now though, we have a synopsis for the fourth movie, and it feels good to know we have John Wick coming back into our lives on March 24, 2023.
MOVIES
Collider

'Nope': Jordan Peele Shares Intro for 'Gordy's Home!' Sitcom

Jordan Peele's much anticipated third film Nope finally arrived in theaters. Just a few days after its debut, Peele shared the sitcom intro for Nope's fictional TV series Gordy's Home!. Based on the intro, the sitcom follows the Houston family, including Mikey Houston who's played by a child version of Ricky "Jupe" Park. The adult Jupe is played by Steven Yeun.
MOVIES
Collider

'Westworld' Season 4 Is Elevated By Tessa Thompson's Terrifying Turn as Charlotte Hale

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 5 of Westworld. In the surprisingly engaging fourth season of Westworld, the show has shown that it can once again capture our imagination. It's done so in ways that feel like it is getting back to what made it such an engrossing work to begin with. In the most recent episode, following a significant reveal that continued to push the story forward, it did so once again with a new villain that has risen up to take center stage. Tessa Thompson’s terrifying Charlotte Hale, already operating in the background of the past couple of episodes, has now consolidated power and control over the entire world as we know it. The plan that we had seen her laying the foundation for has come to fruition in all its grim glory. Hale has emerged out from the shadow of Dolores, who essentially created her back in season three, to now be the boss of herself and all of us as well. She has turned the entire world into a version of the park where humans are now controlled as hosts once were, going through narrative rituals without understanding why. She has reshaped the world in her own image and forever left her mark.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Avengers: Secret Wars' Release Date Set by Marvel

Marvel Studios’s San Diego Comic-Con panel revealed two brand-new Avengers movies, with Avengers: Secret Wars coming to wrap Phase 6 of the MCU in November 2025. Inspired by the iconic comic book series of the same name, the movie is expected to feature a multiversal battle between variants of fan-favorite heroes and villains.
MOVIES
Collider

Why 'The Orville' Is More Than a Star Trek Homage

The Orville is a lot of things. It's a wholesome and hopeful show with episodes that focus on different ethical problems. It has well-written and three-dimensional characters. But mostly... it's almost a direct ripoff of Star Trek: The Next Generation. The keyword being: almost. The show is intentionally an homage to The Next Generation (or TNG), made in an attempt to fill in the hole the classic show left on television. For the majority of the last 20 years, Star Trek has taken off in a different direction from the older eras of the franchise. Starting with the 2009 Star Trek movie by JJ Abrams, the franchise has shifted into being heavier on the action and scope. It basically has been trying to be Star Wars, the franchise's younger and more popular brother. That's why in 2017, Seth MacFarlane released The Orville as the ultimate love letter to what Trek once was.
TV SERIES
Collider

All the Netflix Shows Cancelled In 2022

Ah Netflix, how you love to cancel your shows. Just as was the case in 2021, the streaming platform has continued to give many beloved and intriguing series the ax. While there are still many hits that have run for multiple seasons, okay mainly Stranger Things, there are also a whole host of cancellations in 2022. Of course, while many of these may have gained a following, there are also a fair share that never really caught on. No matter the reason for their untimely end, here are all the shows that the streaming behemoth has decided will be no more.
TV SERIES
Collider

Tenoch Huerta is Namor in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

There were so many amazing announcements coming out of the Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic Con on Saturday night. This included the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The footage for the highly anticipated sequel teased many compelling things. However, one key piece that will not be lost on any fan is that the trailer and synopsis for the film officially confirmed Tenoch Huerta(Narcos: Mexico) is playing classic Marvel character Namor the Sub-Mariner.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Elvis’ Movie Crosses $210 Million at Global Box Office

Director Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, which is now playing in every last one of its releasing markets, added another $6.7 million from 73 overseas territories this weekend, taking its international total to nearly $92 million. Globally, the rock and roll biopic has amassed $210 million. The film jumped by 15% in the U.K. this weekend, while Latin American territories registered a marginal 18% drop.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Underrated Movies Recommended by Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan has earned his place among the pantheon of great directors. He combines arthouse creativity with mainstream entertainment in a way few filmmakers can. His noir-inspired films are known for their unconventional narrative structures, mind-bending plots and large-scale special effects. Nolan's best work is also intellectually ambitious, often grappling with weighty themes and complex characters. His current project, the biopic Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy, is set to be released next year.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Good Nurse': First Photos Show Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne in True Crime Thriller

Eddie Redmayne looks like he’s up to no good in the first set of stills coming from Netflix’s upcoming hospital based crime thriller, The Good Nurse. The feature, set to premiere on the streamer sometime this fall, also stars Jessica Chastain with an ensemble cast including the likes of Nnamdi Asomugha, Noah Emmerich, and Kim Dickens. Directed by Tobias Lindholm (A War), the feature will serve as a dramatized telling of a true-crime story that rocked the medical world and made everyone think twice about who was taking care of them behind hospital walls.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer Teases Bill Murry, Kang the Conquerer, and More

During the absolutely packed Marvel Panel at SDCC, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige gave audiences a glimpse at what's to come in the MCU for the next decade. Collider was lucky enough to be in the audience and get a look at some of the exclusive trailers that won't be released online for some time. Feige, along with cast members Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Kathryn Newton, and director Peyton Reed, presented the first trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania. The trailer featured some big surprises including Bill Murray making his MCU debut, and the return of M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) and Kang the Conquerer (Jonathan Majors).
MOVIES
Collider

'Till' Images Take Audiences Behind the Scenes of a Horrifying True Story

Last week, we received our first taste of the upcoming historical drama, Till, in poster form, and today we’re being treated to a few new peeks via a collection of key images. While typically, first look photos are primarily centered around the cast of the film in full costume while shooting scenes, this batch is a little different. Drawing audiences in not only with the touching and heartbreaking story that she’s aiming to tell, director Chinonye Chukwu is also hoping to connect with viewers through a series of shots that show her working alongside the actors, pulling the curtain back and allowing us to see how the creative process was carried out.
MOVIES

