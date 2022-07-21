Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – UPDATE. A driver has been charged in connection to a crash that sent a Pittsylvania County firefighter to the hospital, according to Virginia State Police. Valerie Gregg, 55, of Newport News has been charged with failure to stop at the scene of a crash and driving...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. As of 12:17p.m., southbound lanes of Route 122 in Franklin County remain closed. A crash has closed all lanes of VA-122 in Franklin County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the accident happened near Merriman Way Road. Drivers should expect...
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Sunday, (July 24) at 10:09 a.m. on Beaver Creek Drive, one tenth of a mile north of Kings Mountain Road in Henry County. A 1998 Dodge R-15 was traveling north on Beaver Creek...
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An investigation is underway after a woman lost her life following a Sunday morning crash in Henry County. According to Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash took place shortly before 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 24 on Beaver Creek Drive near Kings Mountain Road.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – As of 3 p.m. Sunday, Route 460 east in Montgomery County remain closed for a crash investigation. Two were killed in a head-on collision, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 10 a.m. Sunday near the Roanoke St. exit involving...
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A 41-year-old woman is dead following a crash in Henry County on Sunday, according to Virginia State Police. Shortly after 10 a.m., a 1998 Dodge R-15 was going north on Beaver Creek Drive when it ran off the right side of the road and hit several trees, authorities say.
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A crash around 10 a.m. on Sunday killed two drivers, closing the highway while investigations were underway. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Haley Hawthorne from Christiansburg was traveling west on 460 and crossed the median. Hawthorne's vehicle struck another driven by Adam Wilson of Blacksburg.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNY, Va. – A highway tragedy in York County left a Hurt firefighter in serious condition and his loved ones heartbroken. Thomas Page, a Hurt Volunteer Firefighter, was hit by 40-year-old Valerie Gregg on Interstate 64 on Saturday, 10 News reported. Police said that the drivers were traveling...
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Dispatchers say that a house fire was started in Bedford County because of a lightning strike Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service announced at 1:48 p.m. on Monday, July 25 that a 911 call center reported lightning hitting a home on Union Church Road near Leftwich Lane, sparking the fire in the Thaxton area.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Two people lost their lives Sunday morning following a head-on crash along Route 460 East near Christiansburg. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened near the Roanoke Street exit just before 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 24. According to authorities, Haley...
Shortly prior to 10:00 AM [today} there was a vehicle crash on Rt. 460 East near the Roanoke St. exit involving two vehicles. One driver, Haley Hawthorne of Christiansburg, was traveling west bound on 460 and crossed the median colliding head on with a vehicle traveling East bound driven by Adam Wilson of Blacksburg. Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene. LifeGuard was contacted and landed on the highway, however the patient expired prior to being air lifted. The families of both deceased individuals have been contacted.
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Emergency crews responded to a fire at a paper production facility early Monday morning. By 12:30 a.m. crews were on scene at Greif Packaging Services, and the fire was under control by 3:30 a.m. All the fire departments in Amherst County as well as one from both Appomattox and Nelson Counties responded.
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Construction is underway on Lynchburg’s Downstream Swinging Bridge and nearby trail access points are closed. On Monday, the Lynchburg Parks and Recreation Department announced that Athens Building Construction began construction on the Downstream Swinging Bridge that connects Lower Creekside Trail to Beaver Trail. The release...
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Authorities are asking for help from the Bedford County community to identify a person in connection with a Saturday incident. According to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of Peaks Road (Route 43 North) and Big Spring Road for a report of a possible assault and an object being thrown at a moving vehicle on Saturday, July 23.
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Route 29 around 3 a.m. Monday morning. The vehicle, a Chevrolet Equinox, was completely burned and charred, but a Bible survived the flames. The RVFD posted pictures on Facebook including an image of the...
At least three people were injured in a collision between a personal watercraft and a boat on Smith Mountain Lake Thursday night. Todd Ohlerich, chief of the Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Department, said members of his department, Moneta Fire Department, Moneta Rescue, Bedford County Fire and Rescue, Franklin County Public Safety and Scruggs Fire Department responded to a call about the collision at about 8 p.m. Thursday.
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — According to Mercer County Dispatch, there were shots fired near Majorcrest Road and Littlesburg road in Bluefield on Sunday night, July 24, 2022. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call. No injuries were confirmed due to the shots fired report. Anyone...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A Pittsylvania County woman said she is lucky to be alive after surviving a terrifying incident over the weekend. The 99-year-old was robbed and stabbed in her home and police are still searching for the man they say is responsible. The woman told 10 News...
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s almost time to go back to school, which means making sure students have all the supplies they need to be successful. School supply drives are being held all around the area, and this year, Roanoke County Public Schools said they are partnering up with Roanoke City Public Schools, Salem City Public Schools, and Craig County Public Schools to Load the Bus for Kids.
Comments / 0