Mass. reports 10,250 cases and 42 deaths over 6 days, as 7-day average positivity jumps above 8%

The seven-day average of positive test results increased from 7.87% to 8.17%. Here's the weekly data report from Thursday, July 21, 2022.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health will no longer release daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents six days of data from Friday, July 8 through Thursday, July 14.

Newly reported cases: 10,250

Total confirmed cases: 1,793,437

Newly reported deaths: 42

Total confirmed deaths: 19,860

Newly reported tests: 135,653

Total tests: 46,423,641

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 8.17%

Hospitalized patients: 589

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 348

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 189

ICU patients: 52

Intubated patients: 20

Ma Dph Covid-19 Dashboard by Rami Abou-Sabe

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.