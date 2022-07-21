Lubbock apparel company wins $10,000 scholarship, makeover

Hub City Ink, a Lubbock apparel company, has received a $10,000 scholarship from STAHLS', an "innovator of custom garment decoration and equipment," according to a news release.

STAHLS' gives these scholarships out four times a year to help businesses go "to the next level." Winners receive "$10,000 worth of new heat printing materials, onsite training for their new equipment and quarterly onsite coaching sessions from STAHLS’ team of experts," the release stated.

Hub City Ink, the second company to win in 2022, is a graphic design business that has a vocational training program to help "disabled individuals to find community in the apparel decoration industry." The scholarship will help them "develop a better physical business to provide more opportunities to serve the disabled community," according to the release.

"By providing us with new materials, and freshening up our heat printing skills, the winnings from the scholarship will play a huge role in allowing us to provide more vocational opportunities in heat printing to individuals in the disabled community," said Jared Kendall, lead graphic designer. "Not only is the STAHLS’ team making a difference in our business, but they’re helping us change the lives of people in our community. We’re thrilled for the chance to work with and learn from their team of experts in this process."

Other businesses can apply for the scholarship if they have a workspace outside of a residence, have been in operation for at least three years, and are full-time businesses. The next winner will be chosen in September, according to the release. Apply at stahls.com/2022-stahls-scholarship.