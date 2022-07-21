ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock apparel company wins $10,000 scholarship, makeover

By Alana Edgin, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago

Hub City Ink, a Lubbock apparel company, has received a $10,000 scholarship from STAHLS', an "innovator of custom garment decoration and equipment," according to a news release.

STAHLS' gives these scholarships out four times a year to help businesses go "to the next level." Winners receive "$10,000 worth of new heat printing materials, onsite training for their new equipment and quarterly onsite coaching sessions from STAHLS’ team of experts," the release stated.

Hub City Ink, the second company to win in 2022, is a graphic design business that has a vocational training program to help "disabled individuals to find community in the apparel decoration industry." The scholarship will help them "develop a better physical business to provide more opportunities to serve the disabled community," according to the release.

"By providing us with new materials, and freshening up our heat printing skills, the winnings from the scholarship will play a huge role in allowing us to provide more vocational opportunities in heat printing to individuals in the disabled community," said Jared Kendall, lead graphic designer. "Not only is the STAHLS’ team making a difference in our business, but they’re helping us change the lives of people in our community. We’re thrilled for the chance to work with and learn from their team of experts in this process."

Other businesses can apply for the scholarship if they have a workspace outside of a residence, have been in operation for at least three years, and are full-time businesses. The next winner will be chosen in September, according to the release. Apply at stahls.com/2022-stahls-scholarship.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Tech hosting their 23rd Annual Back to School Fiesta on Saturday, July 30

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Texas Tech University‘s Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DDEI) will host its annual Back to School Fiesta from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday (July 30). The event will take place in the Commuter West parking lot west of the United Supermarkets Arena, behind the Dustin R. Womble Basketball Center, at 1540 Indiana Avenue. No registration is required.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Society
Lubbock, TX
Business
Lubbock, TX
Society
City
Lubbock, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD Chief Floyd Mitchell to serve as guest reader at Family Summer Book Club

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — City of Lubbock Police Chief, Floyd Mitchell, will serve as the guest reader at the final meeting of the Family Summer Book Club, on Saturday, July 23 at 10 a.m. at the Catholic Charities conference room located at 102 Avenue J. Mitchell will read My Voice is a Trumpet written by Jimmie Allen.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock builders say price of homes increasing because of construction cost

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Betenbough Homes is reporting an average $6,000 increase in the price of homes because the price of supplies has gone up. “Housing cost has been a story really since 2020. There’s unprecedented demand for housing, which often makes the supply chain cost go up,” President of Betenbough Homes, Cal Zant, said.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Vocational Training#Charity#Hub City Ink
thetouristchecklist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Lubbock (TX)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Lubbock, TX?. Famous for being the motherland of the Lengendary Buddy Holly, Lubbock is located in the northwestern side of Texas, United States. Lubbock is the eleventh largest city in Texas, with a population of nearly three hundred...
LUBBOCK, TX
kfmx.com

Lubbock’s Insane Garage Sale Rules

Just about every weekend in Lubbock you can drive around the city and see garage sales happening. Let's be honest, people have a lot of junk... sorry, old treasures, that eventually they want to get rid of but also make a little money back. While some may turn to Facebook...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

BA.5 variant now makes up majority of COVID cases in Lubbock; here’s what you need to know

LUBBOCK, Texas- The latest Omicron subvariant, BA.5, now makes up the majority of COVID cases in Lubbock, the City’s Health Department said on Monday. “We’ve given close to 200,000 vaccines in this community,” said Director of Public Health Katherine Wells. And with the rise of BA.5, the department said it has seen more people coming […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Evacuation ordered after gas line cut in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One home has been evacuated and neighboring homes are being checked near North Detroit Ave. and Bates Street. The 2″ gas line was cut just before 3:30 p.m. The home affected is in the 2900 block of Bates Street. Lubbock Fire and Rescue is on...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Beto O’Rourke draws crowd of 1,000 in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — More than 1,000 people attended Beto O’Rourke’s town hall meeting at the Science Spectrum Thursday evening, according to official counts by their campaign. The showing was the largest Lubbock crowd yet for the Democratic candidate for governor, who also hosted town halls in December...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock man leads National Guard unit to be awarded best in the United States

Captain Zebadiah Wilson, commander of Battery B, 1st Battalion, 158th Field Artillery Regiment, 45th Field Artillery Brigade, was presented with the prestigious Alexander Hamilton award on behalf of his Battery. Wilson was born and raised in Lubbock, and went on to attend the New Mexico Military Institute before graduating from...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Texas Tech golfer named Big 12 Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech senior golfer Amy Taylor was named Thursday the Big 12 Conference Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year in a vote by the league head coaches, according to a news release. Taylor is the second Red Raider in school history to garner the award, joining...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
346K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy