ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Tech to host online business tools conference, registration open

By A-J Media staff
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago

Businesses who want to learn more about expanding their online presence can register now for a conference, hosted by the Northwest Texas Small Business Development Center, according to a news release.

At 9 a.m. Aug. 17, people can attend "Sharpening Your Digital Edge: Business, Social Media & Cyber Conference" at Willows Event Center, 6303 82nd St. The conference will include speakers from across Texas, who will discuss "new tactics, resources and best practices in eCommerce, marketing and online business protection," according to the release.

"The world of marketing and commerce is changing rapidly," said Carla Holland, executive director of the Northwest Texas SBDC. "We want to create a conference to bring next-level training so area businesses can stay ahead of the curve without paying steep prices to do so."

People can register at lubbocksbdc.org/sharpening-your-digital-edge. The cost is $65 per person, through early registration is $45 if ordered before July 31, according to the release. Food, including breakfast, lunch and snacks, will be provided.

This is sponsored by Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds, according to the release.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
City
Commerce, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#Online Business#The Northwest Texas Sbdc#Coronavirus Aid#American
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
346K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy