ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Back to School: Cobb County families offered school supplies

By Andrew Cicco acicco@mdjonline.com
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c0mrQ_0go9wfVA00

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Comments / 0

Related
WXIA 11 Alive

11Alive hosting back-to-school supply drive to benefit local schools

ATLANTA — With rising inflation, school supplies are just one of the many rising costs facing families of school children this year. Now through August 9, 11Alive is hosting a Back-to-School Supply Drive to benefit Mary M. Bethune Elementary and McNair Middle School in Fulton County. From pencils &...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Cobb County, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
County
Cobb County, GA
Cobb County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Government
Henry County Daily Herald

Start times, meal prices change for new school year in Henry County

McDONOUGH — School start times and meal prices are changing for the Henry County Schools 2022-23 academic year. District officials announced during a recent meeting of the Henry County Board of Education that school hours would be adjusted for two levels of schools — elementary and middle school — starting in the coming school year. The slight adjustments include moving both the starting and ending times up for the elementary level, and moving the starting and ending times back for middle school.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

On-site hiring event slated for July 27 in Morrow

MORROW — WorkSource Georgia is hosting an on-site hiring event July 27. The event will be held at 3000 Corporate Center Drive in Morrow from 11 a.m. to noon. To request interview time, email Clayton@worksourceatlreg.org. Companies hiring. • Golden State Foods. Helper Surplus $14/hr. after 6 mos. $17.66/hr. Compounder...
MORROW, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Georgia Educators Hold Rally for Education; Speak Out Against New Restrictive Laws

Georgia Educators Hold Rally for Education; Speak Out Against New Restrictive Laws. On Saturday, July 23, Georgia educators from across the state came together to hold a Back to School Rally for Education at Piedmont Park in Atlanta and highlight the negative impacts that Gov. Brian Kemp’s new restrictive education laws will have on students, teachers, and schools in the coming school year. Community members marched in solidarity against the restrictive laws and spoke about how they will censor what can be taught in classrooms, ban books, and threaten teachers’ jobs.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Back To School#Civic Center#Community Engagement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
41nbc.com

Scholarship fund created in honor of former 41NBC anchor Taylor Terrell

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Friends and family of former 41NBC anchor Taylor Terrell are keeping her memory alive through a scholarship fund. Former 41NBC morning meteorologist Marco La Manno, who worked alongside Taylor, is now a board member for the scholarship. He says the board has wanted to form a scholarship in Taylor’s honor since she passed away six years ago.
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Young teen selling water breaks eye socket of officer

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a boy selling water punched a police officer in the face on Saturday afternoon. This after the police officer ordered him away from the interstate in Midtown. The young teen’s fist hit the officer's right eye, fracturing the eye socket and Grady Memorial Hospital doctors...
ATLANTA, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

112
Followers
21
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy