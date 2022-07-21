Mountain lion sighting confirmed in Lincoln city limits for first time

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — On Wednesday, a mountain lion was caught on a household security camera in a backyard in the Airpark neighborhood.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission conducted an investigation that confirmed that the animal was in the area.

Koby Pirnie, who lives near the intersection of West Adams and Northwest 56th Streets, sent Channel 8 the video.

The young male mountain lion was collared in November near Valentine. According to the commission, the type of collar does not provide daily locations, so observations submitted by the public are helpful.

Sam Wilson, Game and Parks’ furbearer and carnivore program manager, said this was the first confirmed mountain lion sighting within Lincoln city limits. There may have been other sightings, but the commission can not confirm the animal was in the area without identifying scat or tracks.

The closest confirmed sighting to Lincoln before now was last fall near the MoPac Trail.

Due to their secretive nature, mountain lions typically flee from humans and rarely interact with them. Occasional interactions may occur with increased human activities in natural areas and mountain lion immigration into populated areas with high deer densities.

The commission asks anyone who may observe or capture the animal by picture or video to contact the Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org.

Should one encounter a mountain lion, Game and Parks recommends the following:

Do not approach a mountain lion.

Leave the animal an avenue of escape.

Stay calm, move slowly.

Back away safely if you can. Do not turn your back to the lion or start running.

Raise your arms or backpack to appear larger.

Lift up your children to prevent them from running.

If you are being attacked, fight back. Mountain lions have been driven off successfully with bare hands. Use rocks, or whatever you can get your hands on. Try to remain on your feet or get back up if knocked down.

