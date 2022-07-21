ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Mountain lion sighting confirmed in Lincoln city limits for first time

By Jordan Himes (KLKN)
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — On Wednesday, a mountain lion was caught on a household security camera in a backyard in the Airpark neighborhood.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission conducted an investigation that confirmed that the animal was in the area.

Koby Pirnie, who lives near the intersection of West Adams and Northwest 56th Streets, sent Channel 8 the video.

The young male mountain lion was collared in November near Valentine. According to the commission, the type of collar does not provide daily locations, so observations submitted by the public are helpful.

Sam Wilson, Game and Parks’ furbearer and carnivore program manager, said this was the first confirmed mountain lion sighting within Lincoln city limits. There may have been other sightings, but the commission can not confirm the animal was in the area without identifying scat or tracks.

The closest confirmed sighting to Lincoln before now was last fall near the MoPac Trail.

Due to their secretive nature, mountain lions typically flee from humans and rarely interact with them. Occasional interactions may occur with increased human activities in natural areas and mountain lion immigration into populated areas with high deer densities.

The commission asks anyone who may observe or capture the animal by picture or video to contact the Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org.

Should one encounter a mountain lion, Game and Parks recommends the following:

  • Do not approach a mountain lion.
  • Leave the animal an avenue of escape.
  • Stay calm, move slowly.
  • Back away safely if you can. Do not turn your back to the lion or start running.
  • Raise your arms or backpack to appear larger.
  • Lift up your children to prevent them from running.
  • If you are being attacked, fight back. Mountain lions have been driven off successfully with bare hands. Use rocks, or whatever you can get your hands on. Try to remain on your feet or get back up if knocked down.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel Nebraska

Filming notice for downtown Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY - A portion of Central Avenue is barricaded off this morning for filming of the movie Snack Shack. A filming notice posted downtown says cars representing the 1991 time frame will be parked downtown. Downtown customers and employees are asked to park modern cars away from side streets,...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valentine, NE
Lincoln, NE
Lifestyle
Local
Nebraska Government
Local
Nebraska Pets & Animals
Lincoln, NE
Pets & Animals
Lincoln, NE
Government
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
1011now.com

Boater’s body found in Branched Oak Lake

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man’s body was found floating in Branched Oak Lake Sunday evening, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Terry Wagner said two men reported seeing a boat drifting across the lake Saturday afternoon. The men towed the boat to the marina and contacted Lincoln Police.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Three people rescued after vehicle plunged into south Lincoln creek

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emergency crews rescued three people after their vehicle landed upside down in a ravine in south Lincoln. Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Bob Watton said they responded to a report of a person trapped in a vehicle near 40th Street and Faulkner Drive on Monday around 2:15 p.m.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Public meeting for north Omaha power plant plans

A great summer evening with low humidity for the metro, rain chances return Monday keeping us cool. 9-year-old is only survivor in Iowa triple homicide. A 9-year-old survived a shooting at an Iowa State Park.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

4 orphaned puppies fly to Nebraska for a second chance at life

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- On Saturday, 4 orphaned puppies left a rescue in Southeast Missouri, took a flight with “Pilots N Paws” and landed in Lincoln. At just a few weeks old, their mother was hit by a car and had to be put down. All 4 female puppies were taken care of by a rescue in Southeast Missouri, until they were old enough to fly. They are now in the care of a Nebraska non-profit called “Brave Animal Rescue.”
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln City#City Limits#Mountain Lion Sighting#Parks Commission#Channel 8
KETV.com

Omaha Boy Scouts clean aftermath of Memorial Park concert

Omaha's Memorial Park concert celebration left a mess after the night ended, but some Boy Scouts fixed that. They spent their morning cleaning up Memorial Park after last night's concert and fireworks finale. Parents say it teaches the scouts important lessons. "Our time outside is always what we always look...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Masons dedicate new Beatrice Fire and Rescue Station

BEATRICE – The Masons of Nebraska conducted a symbolic cornerstone laying ceremony in Beatrice, Saturday. The stone dedicating the new Beatrice Fire and Rescue Headquarters will eventually be installed on an exterior wall near the department’s main entrance. State representatives of the Masons from all around Nebraska attended...
BEATRICE, NE
KETV.com

Now Serving Omaha: Kathmandu Momo Station

OMAHA, Neb. — Kathmandu Momo Station opened its second location in Blackstone, serving up Momos. Momos are a Himalayan dumpling filled with a chicken and a blend of Nepali spices, then drenched in a family recipe sauce ranging from mild to Sherpa. KETV NewsWatch 7's Jonah Gilmore sat down...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
KETV.com

Mountain lion confirmed by Nebraska Game and Parks in northwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — A mountain lion sighting in northwest Lincoln has been confirmed by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The office received video footage of a mountain lion on a household security camera at around 4 a.m. Wednesday in the Air Park neighborhood, according to Nebraska Game and Parks.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Toxic algae blooms found at three Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services issued a health alert on Friday over harmful algal blooms in three Nebraska lakes. The toxic blue-green algae has been identified at Maple Creek Recreation Area Lake in Colfax County, Duck Creek Lake in Nemaha County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County.
PAWNEE COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Jefferson County SPCA: A litter of pups!

A Lincoln family says the previous owners didn’t disclose the termite infestation and the inspector didn't notice. Lincoln Police said a man is fighting for his life following a stabbing in downtown Lincoln Friday morning. Kade Reiman Scholarship Recipients. Updated: 18 hours ago. Five new teachers in Nebraska have...
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

The North Platte River – Multiuse Water

Lincoln, Neb. —This will be a six-part series on the dams, reservoirs, power generation and some diversion dams located on the North Platte River. The series will follow a chronological order of the history and construction of these projects. The first dam and reservoir on the North Platte River...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln business broken into twice, items stolen

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Multiple items stolen in burglary early Sunday morning in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said police were dispatched to the Devall Insurance Agency, 2152 S 56th, for a reported burglary at 5:56 a.m. Officers said they made contact with the owner who reported two separate burglaries over...
LINCOLN, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy