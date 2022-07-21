ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copley Township, OH

Volunteers fill bags with special messages, items for cancer patients

By Bob Jones
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MRsOz_0go9wXOE00

COPLEY, Ohio — If you have dealt with a cancer diagnosis in your family, chances are an emotional journey followed. It can include facing fears and focusing on faith. There can be setbacks, small victories and major milestones.

A group of volunteers, affiliated with a church in Copley, has found a remarkable way to give cancer patients hope and let them know they're not alone by providing them with bags filled with thoughtful gifts and messages.

"Stage 4" was founded by two former nurses, Pam Harris, of Sharon Center, and Sherry Petryszyn, of North Royalton, who both faced stage 4 cancer battles. Petryszyn, 64, passed away last year.

Harris said she came up with the name to show that something good can come out of stage 4.

"Cancer has given me a credential to be able to speak into somebody else's life with cancer. We just feel like it a way of giving back," Harris said.

Members of the group meet at St. Luke's Anglican Church and fill bags— made and donated by a woman in Florida— with blankets, water bottles, mints, word search books, mugs filled with tea, lemon and honey sticks, and several other items.

Blessing stones, painted by kids at the church, are also placed in the bags. The stones have works like "hope" and "prayers" on them.

In addition, there are several attached notes with helpful advice for patients going through chemo or other treatments.

Notes that read "for the chills" are attached to the blankets. Others connected to candy include a tip that Petryszyn liked to share: "Sherry said mints and gummies helped to settle her stomach" after treatment.

Elinore Myers, 83, enjoys writing up to 10 different messages on the cards.

"At 83, it's nice to know you can do something. They let me sit still and just write," Myers said.

More than 200 bags have been delivered so far, mostly to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital and Summa Akron City Hospital.

The group has also received, and honored, requests to ship the bags to other parts of Ohio and the country.

"People are overwhelmed when they get these bags. They just can't believe that there's someone who's thinking of them," said Jan Komjati, a volunteer and two-time breast cancer survivor.

Harris said while the group generally doesn't get to meet the recipients of the bags, she has received a stack of touching thank you cards.

One such card that stands out came from a woman in Sedona, Arizona who was sent a bag.

"She says, 'Dear Stage 4, You are all Earth angels and I'm so grateful to have received one of your bags of wonderful, needed inspirational gifts— so many different things in the box that help along this journey. It made my cry. It's so beneficial to be able to hear from a group who understands what I'm going through.'"

Petryszyn's husband, Ted, volunteers for the group and is grateful that it helps keep his wife's memory alive.

"I called her my wild Irish woman, couldn't keep up with her a lot of times," he said.

Stage 4 is able to purchase the supplies thanks to money provided through the church and private donations. Several volunteers told News 5 they're eager to help as many people as possible and would welcome more donations.

"Everybody's got a heart of gold here and there's beautiful people that do beautiful things," Ted Petryszyn said.

For information on Stage 4 ministry, visit their website.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Cleveland Bar Association hosts symposium breaking down legal and medical landscape in Ohio post-Dobbs

CLEVELAND — In the weeks since The Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, we’ve seen protests, trigger laws go into effect and confusion. Becky Ruppert McMahon is the Chief Executive Officer at the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association. She said the organization has been flooded with calls from people asking where Ohio stands, post-Dobbs.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Royalton, OH
Local
Ohio Society
State
Florida State
City
Sharon Center, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
City
Copley Township, OH
City
Florida, OH
Local
Ohio Health
spectrumnews1.com

“Cal’s Crew” rallies around 13-year-old with brain cancer

CLEVELAND — Gretchen Toman-Clark’s life looks quite different after her 13-year-old son, Calvin, was diagnosed with high grade glioma seven months ago, a rare type of brain cancer. “My whole world has changed completely," she said. Cal takes eight daily medications and underwent radiation. He just started his...
CLEVELAND, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

First responder non-profit continues to open hearts, change minds

VERMILION, Ohio — First responders from all over Lorain County shed their badges and patches this week to give dozens of boys and young men a slice of normalcy and a lifetime of memories. Hosted by Operation Open Heart, a non-profit founded by a patrolman in 1962, a summer camp pairs first responders with young adults in the child welfare system in hopes of providing friendship and understanding.
VERMILION, OH
mahoningmatters.com

Long lines, empty shelves: Ohio’s hunger response network is hurting

New faces, longer lines and empty shelves: Ohio’s hunger fighting network is sounding the alarm as it faces unprecedented challenges. At the Southeast Ohio Foodbank in Logan, Director Rose Frech said with inventory at about 15% of capacity, they’re struggling with severe food shortages. That’s forced them to make difficult decisions, she said, such as canceling direct mobile food distributions.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Cancer Treatment#Cancer Survivor#Charity
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Fallen soldier from Painesville among 68 being honored with cross-country motorcycle ride

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — From Eugene, Oregon to Arlington National Cemetery, a group is on a cross-country ride to honor and remember those who died while serving our country. “We are stopping to honor a total of 68 fallen soldiers and their families and through 18 different states,” said Warren Williamson, the Executive Director of the Tribute to Fallen Soldiers: Eugene, Oregon. “It's a mission of love. It's a mission of reverence.”
PAINESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags in Ohio flying at half-staff?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags in multiple places in the state to fly at half-staff. The flag order issued Monday applies to Clark County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus. The reasoning for the order is to honor the life […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Charities
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Grill & Chill Road Trip: Doodle’s Drive-In

Eye Specialist: This Discovery Restores Vision Naturally (Watch) One Bite of This Keeps Blood Sugar Below 100 (Try Tonight) Ears Ringing? Do This Immediately, It’s Genius (Watch) Quit Tinnitus. The New Comfortable Fish Type Mask is Sweeping Oregon. Dotmalls. Fighting Insomnia? Try This Tonight. 21stcenturyinsomnia. New Lower Back Pain...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

West Park resident preserves Cleveland's architectural history one brick at a time

CLEVELAND — Brick by brick, a woman in Cleveland’s West park neighborhood is preserving a tangible piece of Cleveland’s mostly forgotten past. For two years, on walks along the beaches of Lake Erie and throughout her neighborhood, Kathleen Kelly collected enough bricks to create her own masterpiece at her home that resembles the old brick-paved streets in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Belle Oaks Marketplace demolition slated for end of year

Demolition of the former Richmond Town Square and Richmond Mall in Richmond Heights is projected to start by the end of the year to make way for the Belle Oaks Marketplace, according to Belle Oaks Marketplace communications manager Jeremy Kumin. The development is at Richmond and Wilson Mills roads. “The...
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

45K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy