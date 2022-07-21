ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBOY 12 News

Randolph Co. woman sentenced to federal prison for meth

By Aaron Williams
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pZxe1_0go9wIOZ00
Cheyenne Winning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KGfu3_0go9wIOZ00

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Randolph County woman to two and a half years in federal prison for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Cheyenne Winning, 30, of Montrose, pleaded guilty in February 2022 to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine—Aiding and Abetting.” Winning admitted to selling methamphetamine in November 2020 in Randolph County, Ihlenfeld said.

The Mountain Region Drug Task Force investigated the case against Winning.

She is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.

WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

