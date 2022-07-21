ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Lake, MN

Council to approve final downtown plan

By Hannah Davis
Forest Lake Times
Forest Lake Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TcKrt_0go9wAKl00
Boards showing the city’s downtown plan are posted throughout the main lobby of the Forest Lake City Center. Residents can view the final plan on investinforestlake.com . The council is likely to approve the final iteration of the downtown plan at its Monday, July 25 meeting. Photo by Hannah Davis

City officials stress implementation, and associated costs, are still uncertain

A year and a half ago, Forest Lake’s city council formed a downtown committee to figure out what can be done to resurrect the struggling historic downtown corridor of the city. On Monday, July 25, the final iteration of the city’s downtown plan will likely be approved by the Forest Lake City Council. It’s the completion of the long-term vision-casting journey by the city that began in January of 2021, and aims to make Forest Lake a destination city by capitalizing on the lake and the trail throughout the year to attract new businesses.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJON

Want to Live in a Ritzy Area in Minnesota? Here are the 4 Most Expensive Cities.

I watch a lot of Million Dollar Listing on the Bravo network. It's mostly because it's sometimes fun to live through someone else's money. Just to fantasize about living in, or being able to afford something like they do on those shows. It amazes me that people are able to pay "all cash" for multi million dollar houses. Then they complain if a buyer wants to pay a hundred thousand less for something- in the big picture does that really matter when you are talking millions of dollars? Apparently it does to some people. When they squabble over those figures, I feel like.. yeah, that's how much my entire house was! But I live in Minnesota. Those kinds of prices don't happen in Minnesota very often... or do they?
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Designs unveiled for proposed Lake Minnetonka hotel

Excelsior Bay Hotel. Courtesy of The Kubala Washatko Architects / Excelsior Planning Commission. For over a century, hotels in Excelsior, Minnesota were a place to go for a room with a view. Now, more than 60 years since the scenic lake community's last hotel closed, a longtime local landowner is...
EXCELSIOR, MN
KARE 11

Antisemitic flyers found in metro neighborhoods

MINNEAPOLIS — Flyers spreading antisemitic stereotypes were reportedly found in multiple metro communities Monday morning, including neighborhoods in Hopkins, St. Louis Park and Minneapolis. The message on the flyers plays into the trope that Jewish people control mass media, and includes multiple names and photos of Jewish CEOs and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Another Twin Cities metro restaurant will close this weekend

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Grumpy's Bar & Grill announced Sunday that their Roseville location would close July 30. The restaurant said in a Facebook post over the weekend that their mortgage is forcing them to close. "What got us was when the folks holding your mortgage say “Sell or we call the note," the post said.
ROSEVILLE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Forest Lake, MN
CBS Minnesota

Nearly 1.2 million workers applied for frontline bonus checks

MINNEAPOLIS -- Nearly 1.2 million Minnesotans applied for frontline worker bonus payments, which the legislature passed this spring to honor the contributions of those who couldn't work from home during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline to apply for the payments was 5 p.m. Friday. According to state officials, 1,199,512 applications were received over the last 45 days. Gov. Tim Walz signed the Frontline Worker Payments bill into law on April 29. The bonus checks were something lawmakers promised for months, although Republicans and Democrats butted heads over which workers should qualify and how much they should receive. The bill...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota primary election two weeks away

MINNEAPOLIS — Once again, Minnesota voters are being asked to go to the polls in the summertime to decide who will be on the ballot in November. Early voting is already underway heading into the Aug. 9 party primaries. Several hotly contested races are attracting some buzz, as challengers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Minneapolis Homicide Victim a St. Cloud Resident

(KNSI) – Minneapolis’ 49th homicide of the year has a central Minnesota connection. Marcus Brown of St. Cloud was shot on July 16th around 3:00 p.m. He was found lying in front of his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the neck on the city’s north side. Police officers, fire department personnel, and EMTs all rendered immediate aid to Brown before he was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
redlakenationnews.com

MSP Airport employees fearful about taking LRT between terminals

As the end of July approaches, longtime flight attendant Shannon Thein is filled with dread. When air traffic was decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Thein and other employees at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport could park at Terminal 1 where there was plenty of room following the outbreak. Now, as Americans...
TRAVEL
kelo.com

Some Minnesota cities banning THC edibles, for now

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A number of Minnesota cities are temporarily banning THC edibles after a new law went into effect at the beginning of the month. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports, within the last week, St. Joseph and Marshall approved moratoriums that give time to draft ordinances to regulate manufacturing and sales of edibles.
MINNESOTA STATE
nypressnews.com

Wealthy neighborhood in Minneapolis is crowdfunding its own security

Amid skyrocketing crime rates, residents of one Minneapolis neighborhood are crowdfunding to pay for a city program that will give them more police patrols. The Minneapolis Police Department has a “buyback” program that lets outside organizations have extra police patrols and presence in exchange for paying for police overtime hours.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
mspmag.com

A $15 Million Listing on Lake Minnetonka

Where to start talking about (or looking at) the $15.2 million listing that just went on the market on Lake Minnetonka? Perhaps the private peninsula with nearly 1,700 footage on Wayzata Bay? Or the two kitchens (because everyone needs a secondary catering kitchen, right?) which were finalists in a kitchen design contest? Or possibly the panoramic lake views from nearly every room?
MINNETONKA, MN
96.5 The Walleye

A Town In Minnesota Is Making It Illegal To Smoke In Your Car

I completely understand WHY there are so many people against smoking in most places outdoors. This isn't anything new by any means. In North Dakota, the laws are pretty simple about smoking. You can receive a fine if you light up a cig in an area where it is prohibited. It's been almost ten years since North Dakota's Free Law became effective - according to fdhu.org the Free Law "... advances public health by protecting more workers, residents and visitors from secondhand smoke exposure in public places and places of employment" I smoke cigars now and then, and I completely understand those that disdain second-hand smoke, especially from a stogie. However, I also believe that there should be more places where you can relax and smoke inside, like a cigar bar. Now you can't even smoke in your own car if you lived in this small town in Minnesota.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Grumpy's Roseville announces it'll close for good

The Roseville Grumpy's Bar & Grill will close for good this Saturday. The announcement was made on the Grumpy's Roseville social media pages, stating that the bar at 2801 Snelling Avenue is shutting its doors after 14 years in business. It will leave Grumpy's Northeast as the bar's only location,...
ROSEVILLE, MN
WEAU-TV 13

2 people hurt after separate weekend motorcycle crashes in Pierce County

ELLSWORTH, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after separate motorcycle crashes this weekend in Pierce County. The first crash happened on Saturday at 4:33 p.m. on Highway 29 near 690th Avenue in the Town of Clifton near River Falls. A 53-year-old man from South Range was driving his motorcycle east on Highway 29 when he lost control and went into the ditch. He was taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. after being hurt in the crash.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
101.3 KDWB

This Minnesota Music Festival Is One Of The Best In The US

Festivals are the all-you-can-eat buffet of the music world. The lineup features a smorgasbord of musicians and you get to see as many of them as you so desire. However, the likelihood of a festival goer experiencing that unpleasant feeling of being too full is less likely to happen at a music festival than at a buffet. In fact, festivals often leave music fanatics wanting more. If this all sounds too good to resit, might we suggest going to one of the best music festivals in the U.S., conveniently located right in your own state?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Forest Lake Times

Forest Lake Times

Forest Lake, MN
92
Followers
148
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Forest Lake Times has been serving Forest Lake, MN since 1902. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at forestlaketimes.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/forest_lake_times/

Comments / 0

Community Policy