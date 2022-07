Missoula County implemented a new building permit check list last Thursday in hopes of speeding up the applicant process and avoid resubmittals. "We've pulled data from our building permit submittal and found that 45% of applicants were on their second application meaning that you review a permit once and we ask the applicant to go back and edit it, then have to look it over again once more," said Land Use Supervisor Cassie Tripard. "So with that really high number that means were taking a lot of time looking at ones we've already looked at rather than looking at new ones. So we were looking for a way to reduce that number by creating this checklist."

MISSOULA COUNTY, MT ・ 3 HOURS AGO