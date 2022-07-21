ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey Township, NJ

LACEY: POLICE BLOTTER

By OCSN925
ocscanner.news
 4 days ago

Aggressive Driver/Endangering Another Person- On Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 9:55 p.m., Officer Hyle responded to the 700 block of Cambridge Road, for an aggressive driver complaint. Upon arrival, officers met with the complainant who reported while they were traveling in the area of Route 9 and Lacey Road, a vehicle...

ocscanner.news

ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MAN SENTENCED TO STATE PRISON FOR AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AND STALKING

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on July 25, 2022, Donald Rutter, 53, of Tuckerton, was sentenced by the Honorable Wendel E. Daniels, J.S.C. (retired and temporarily assigned on recall), to five years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP), as a result of his previously entered guilty plea to Aggravated Assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(1), in connection with an incident that occurred during the evening hours of January 5, 2021 in Little Egg Harbor Township. This sentence will be subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2, meaning that Rutter will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence before he may be considered for parole eligibility. Judge Daniels also sentenced Rutter to 18 months NJSP as a result of his guilty plea to Stalking in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-10b, in connection with the same incident. The sentences will run concurrently. Additionally, Judge Daniels executed a Permanent Stalking Restraining Order barring Rutter from having any contact with the victim, Thomas Jarvis, 55, of Little Egg Harbor. Rutter pled guilty to both charges before Judge Daniels on June 13, 2022.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

MARLBORO: WAREHOUSE FIRE — MULTI ALARMS

Emergency personnel as well as firefighters from various townships are on the scene of a large, multi alarm, car storage warehouse fire on Boundary Road. This is a developing story and we are working on getting additional information. There will be road closures and traffic back ups in this area as these firemen attempt to gain control of this fire. As updates become available, we will provide them.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

MARLBORO: WAREHOUSE FIRE UPDATE FROM SATURDAY’S FIRE

The Robertsville Volunteer Fire Company #1 released the following final summary of the large warehouse fire:. 07/23/22 1633 hours: 3rd Alarm in Marlboro’s Local. Units dispatched for a heavy smoke condition on the outside of a warehouse. Heavy smoke and fire was reported by arriving police and the box was struck. Shortly after, a 2nd and 3rd Alarm were struck for manpower. Monmouth County Hazmat, Monmouth County Fire Marshals Office, New Jersey State Fire Marshals Office, Neptune OEM operated on scene due to large Hazardous Materials inside the warehouse, and air monitoring was conducted.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH UNDER INVESTIGATION

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on July 22, 2022, at approximately 8:20 p.m., the Lakewood Township Police Department responded to the area of South Lake Drive and East Lake Park Drive for a motor vehicle crash with serious injuries. An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

LITTLE EGG HARBOR: CAR MAKES U-TURN, COLLIDES WITH AND KILLS MOTORCYCLIST

On Sunday July 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:00 p.m. Little Egg Harbor Police officers responded to Route 539 at the Garden State Parkway overpass for a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. Preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle was traveling north on Route 539 when the passenger vehicle, which had been parked on the northbound shoulder of the road, attempted to make a U-turn. The motorcycle collided with the driver side of the vehicle, causing the operator to be ejected. The operator of the motorcycle, a 30 year old male from West Creek NJ, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced at the scene. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the Little Egg Harbor Police Department at (609) 296-3666.
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Princeton Packet

West Windsor police blotter

A Trenton man who worked as a cashier at the Home Depot store on Nassau Park Boulevard was charged with four counts of theft for allegedly taking money from the cash register on June 24, June 25, June 26 and June 29. In the most recent theft, he allegedly took $380 in cash from the register and put it in his pocket. He was processed and released.
TRENTON, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: POLICE BLOTTER UPDATES

On Saturday July 16, 2022, Patrolman Connor Woods responded to the area of Holly St. to assist Capt. Langenberger actively in a foot pursuit with Jaim Malka 29 years old of Deal, NJ. Malka became irate towards utility workers that were wiring to serve the area with internet capabilities and grabbed the cable wires and attempted to pull them off of the pole and sustained lacerations on his hands. Malka was apprehended by Capt. Langenberger and subsequently transported to the Monmouth Medical Centers Southern Campus by Lakewood EMS for a minor hand injury.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Freehold Man Found Guilty for Illicit Photos of Childen

FREEHOLD – A 74-year-old man has been found guilty by a jury in Monmouth County for the possession of illicit photos of children in connection with a 2017 arrest. According to Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey, James Simmons, 74, of Freehold Township, was convicted on Wednesday, July 20 of second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material and third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: FACING FORECLOSURE — BEWARE OF SCAMS

With the NJ Department of Banking and Insurance and NJ Division of Consumer Affairs, we secured a $1.9 million judgment and ended a scheme to provide sham mortgage relief services to homeowners facing foreclosure. Financial fraud targeting struggling consumers will not be tolerated in NJ.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
MyChesCo

Surveillance Photo Released in Walmart Generator Theft: Suspect Sought

EAST MARLBOROUGH TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole a generator from Walmart. The theft reportedly occurred at 4:34 PM on July 15, 2022, at the Walmart located in East Marlborough Township, Chester County. The suspect was wearing a blue headband, black sunglasses, a blue mask, a white t-shirt, gray pants, dark shoes, and a full beard. He was driving a black Buick SUV bearing a Delaware registration. The value of the stolen generator is $484.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Walmart

