Shoppers, are you ready? A Publix will soon be coming to the San Marco neighborhood.

The new store is set to open on August 11 at 2039 Hendricks Ave Ste. 325.

The new store will be joining 14 other Publix locations in Jacksonville. To learn more, click here.

