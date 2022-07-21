Gov. Whitmer Sends Letter to FDA to Remove Restrictions on Reproductive Healthcare

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has sent a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration urging the removal of restrictions on reproductive healthcare, specifically an abortion pill called mifepristone.

“Americans deserve control over their own bodies and access to reproductive health care no matter where they live or who they are, but today these fundamental rights are under attack and we must do more to protect women. That’s why I continue to take action, and urge action, at all levels to protect reproductive freedom,” said Governor Whitmer.

Medical organizations have found that mifepristone is safe and effective, according to the Executive Office of the Governor.

Currently, the FDA enforces Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy, or REMS, on mifepristone. Eliminating REMS would remove “a burden that threatens timely and essential reproductive healthcare,” the Executive Office of the Governor stated in a release Thursday.

The FDA announced it would not enforce the in-person dispensing requirement for medication abortion, including mifepristone, through the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. They then changed REMS to permanently remove the in-person dispensing requirement.

“Right now, Michigan health care workers are going above and beyond to provide reproductive health care and facing surging demand,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Internet searches for abortion clinics have increased over 1,300% since the decision in Dobbs and women are coming to Michigan from other states seeking reproductive care. We must use every tool in our toolboxes to protect women, including by cutting red tape so they can access the safe, effective medicine they need. Let’s get it done.”

The full letter from Gov. Whitmer to the FDA can be found here.