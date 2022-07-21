ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Gov. Whitmer Sends Letter to FDA to Remove Restrictions on Reproductive Healthcare

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mCLQQ_0go9uRAI00

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has sent a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration urging the removal of restrictions on reproductive healthcare, specifically an abortion pill called mifepristone.

“Americans deserve control over their own bodies and access to reproductive health care no matter where they live or who they are, but today these fundamental rights are under attack and we must do more to protect women. That’s why I continue to take action, and urge action, at all levels to protect reproductive freedom,” said Governor Whitmer.

Medical organizations have found that mifepristone is safe and effective, according to the Executive Office of the Governor.

Currently, the FDA enforces Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy, or REMS, on mifepristone. Eliminating REMS would remove “a burden that threatens timely and essential reproductive healthcare,” the Executive Office of the Governor stated in a release Thursday.

The FDA announced it would not enforce the in-person dispensing requirement for medication abortion, including mifepristone, through the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. They then changed REMS to permanently remove the in-person dispensing requirement.

“Right now, Michigan health care workers are going above and beyond to provide reproductive health care and facing surging demand,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Internet searches for abortion clinics have increased over 1,300% since the decision in Dobbs and women are coming to Michigan from other states seeking reproductive care. We must use every tool in our toolboxes to protect women, including by cutting red tape so they can access the safe, effective medicine they need. Let’s get it done.”

The full letter from Gov. Whitmer to the FDA can be found here.

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
POLITICO

The GOP’s messiest primary

Michigan Republicans have been suffering through a topsy-turvy primary to challenge Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Now, the party’s old establishment is trying to settle it. Many of the state’s Republican power players are coalescing around conservative media personality Tudor Dixon ahead of the Aug. 2 primary. Dixon has scored...
MICHIGAN STATE
POLITICO

Can Tim Ryan make Capitol workers matter to Ohio voters?

Tim Ryan is running for Senate as the candidate of unions and working-class Americans. And he’s done his part to walk the walk in the Capitol. If only he could make worker protections for congressional staffers matter to Ohioans. The 49-year-old House Democrat helms a committee that determines how...
OHIO STATE
POLITICO

Opinion | Both Parties Are Getting It Wrong on Parental Leave

Matthew Bruenig is the founder of People’s Policy Project. In the last few years, paid parental leave proposals have proliferated in Congress. That’s a positive development, as it’s a gaping hole in the American social safety net. Over seven million parents welcome a new child into the world annually and the vast majority of them do not have access to any leave benefits. Unfortunately, all the plans have been awful.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
The Independent

Judge: Georgia probe prosecutor can't question fake elector

The prosecutor who's investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia cannot question a lawmaker who signed a certificate falsely stating that Trump won the state, a judge ruled Monday.Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney agreed with Republican state Sen. Burt Jones that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had a conflict of interest because she hosted a fundraiser last month for Jones' Democratic opponent in November’s election for lieutenant governor. McBurney said during a hearing last week that Willis' decision to host the fundraiser was “a ‘What...
GEORGIA STATE
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy