WebXtra: Lufkin animal shelter aims to lower euthanasia rates

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A downed power line is believed to be the cause of a Saturday afternoon wildfire in Lufkin. According to a report by the City of Lufkin, at 2:10 p.m. Saturday, a fire in a wooded area was reported in the 4000 block of Southwood Drive. Firefighters with Lufkin Fire Department and Diboll and Hudson Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire, which was estimated to have affected about two to three acres by that point.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO