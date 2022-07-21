WebXtra: Lufkin animal shelter aims to lower euthanasia rates

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina & Neches River Authority reports due to low water pressure the Prairie Grove Utilities public water system is under a boil water notice. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
