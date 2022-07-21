Watch: Tennessee at SEC Football Media Days 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Less than two months before the Tennessee Volunteers kick off the college football season, head coach Josh Heupel and three of the program’s top players appeared at SEC Football Media Days in Atlanta this week.

Heupel was joined by quarterback Hendon Hooker , wide receiver Cedric Tillman and defensive back Trevon Flowers.

Heupel kicked off the proceedings with roughly a half hour on new expectations for Tennessee after their unexpected success in his first year, the evolving landscape under the new NIL rules and his success on the recruiting trail where Tennessee’s 2023 class is considered among the best in the nation.

The Volunteers are in the midst of summer workouts and will officially report for preseason camp on Sunday, July 31, before going through their first practice on Monday, August 1. The 126th season of Tennessee football kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 1 against Ball State at 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

