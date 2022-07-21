Former Erie County jail deputy sentenced for possession of cocaine found during off-duty traffic stop

A Jamestown woman is facing a felony charge after she was allegedly found to be operating her vehicle while impaired by drugs and had an infant child in her vehicle. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies pulled over 35-year-old Brandi Bartlow for an equipment violation Friday afternoon on Route 60 in the Town of Ellicott. Further investigation led to charges of driving while ability impaired by drugs, aggravated driving while ability impaired by drugs with a child less than 16 in the vehicle, endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated unlicensed operation in the 2nd degree, broken windshield, unregistered vehicle, improper plates and operating without insurance. Bartlow was processed and later held at the Chautauqua County Jail pending centralized arraignment. She will appear in Ellicott Court to answer the charges.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO