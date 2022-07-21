Former Erie County jail deputy sentenced for possession of cocaine found during off-duty traffic stop
2 On Your Side
4 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former Erie County Sheriff's Office jail deputy was sentenced to one-year conditional discharge, 50 hours of community service and a $205 fine for possession of cocaine found during an off-duty traffic stop. John Gugino,...
Two men were arrested after allegedly fighting multiple children at the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds Sunday night. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 19-year-old Joshua Kelly of Portland and 22-year-old Hunter Evans of Brocton with endangering the welfare of a child and harassment. Both men were taken into...
A Jamestown woman is facing a felony charge after she was allegedly found to be operating her vehicle while impaired by drugs and had an infant child in her vehicle. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies pulled over 35-year-old Brandi Bartlow for an equipment violation Friday afternoon on Route 60 in the Town of Ellicott. Further investigation led to charges of driving while ability impaired by drugs, aggravated driving while ability impaired by drugs with a child less than 16 in the vehicle, endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated unlicensed operation in the 2nd degree, broken windshield, unregistered vehicle, improper plates and operating without insurance. Bartlow was processed and later held at the Chautauqua County Jail pending centralized arraignment. She will appear in Ellicott Court to answer the charges.
On June 23, 2022, at approximately 11:09 PM, Troopers from Lockport were dispatched to a vehicle off the roadway on Bartz Rd. Troopers determined that Bilicki’s accident was caused by his impairment. Subsequently, Bilicki failed standardized field sobriety tests. Bilicki was transported to SP Lockport where he recorded a BAC of .20%.
DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men were arrested for engaging in a fight with several minors at the Chautauqua County Fair on Sunday, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s office says at approximately 7:40 p.m. Sunday, Deputies assigned to the fair responded to a fight on the premises. After an investigation it was […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is accused of attempting to murder a police officer following an incident that happened early Sunday morning. Shariff L. Shadwick, 36, of Buffalo was arrested blocks from the scene of the alleged attack, at East North and Orange streets, sometime after 2:40 a.m. Shadwick, who was on parole, faces the following charges:
A Bemus Point man is facing an assault charge stemming from an altercation that occurred early Saturday morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address in the Town of Ellery shortly after 5:45 AM and arrested 69-year-old Harold Trowbridge after an investigation. Trowbridge was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on charges of 3rd-degree assault and criminal obstruction of breathing.
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - For the third time in just over three months, Buffalo Police officers have again been the target of bullets fired by a suspect. Police officials tell WBEN officers responded to a call around 2:40 am Sunday of threats at East North and Orange Streets where officers identified a man who appeared to be armed begin to run, then shoot at officers. One officer returned fire.
JAMESTOWN – Two people are facing charges connected to a burglary on Jamestown’s westside. City of Jamestown Police responded to a burglary in progress involving a handgun last Thursday just before 6 p.m. A short distance away from the scene, officers located one suspect, later identified as Dakota...
An investigation into a report of a disorderly person Saturday evening in Silver Creek resulted in the arrest of a village resident. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and State Police responded to an address on Babcock Street shortly after 8:45 PM and discovered that 39-year-old Nathaniel Bagwell allegedly damaged property belonging to another person. Bagwell was charged with 4th-degree criminal mischief and was later transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — A GoFundMe has been arranged for an Amherst man in the hospital at ECMC following a motorcycle crash. On July 10, 26-year-old Mitchell T. Filippi was involved in a motorcycle accident and was airlifted to ECMC, his brother Collin said. On July 10, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported a motorcycle accident on Thrall Rd. in Cambria involving a 26-year-old who was airlifted to ECMC.
An Olean man was charged in a felony drug bust Thursday. Olean Police charged 45-year-old David J. Vattes with felony possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia. Investigators with the Street Crimes Unit allegedly located crack cocaine, pills and paraphernalia inside the N. 12th St. apartment.
A Jamestown man is facing several charges, including DWI, after a crash in the town of Hanover. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash around 8:30 am Saturday. An investigation found that 51-year-old Shawn Simpson was allegedly operating his vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Simpson was charged with felony DWI, unlicensed operator, uninspected motor vehicle, moving rom lane unsafely, and improper U-turn. Simpson was released with uniform traffic tickets and will return back to the Town of Hanover Court at a later date to answer to his charges.
ATTICA, N.Y. (WROC) – Two women were arrested Saturday for having marijuana and tobacco with them inside the Attica Correctional Facility. New York State Police and New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested 26-year-old Nautica Maddox, of Gates, and 45-year-old Lorena Perea, of Freeport, New York, for promoting prison contraband in the second degree.
Joey David George, 37, of Lynnwood, Washington, was arrested late last week after calling a Tops store in Buffalo and threatening racially motivated violence. According to the criminal complaint, George allegedly called the Tops on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo on July 19 and 20 and threatened to shoot Black people in the store. George was also charged with a call to a restaurant in San Bruno, California in May when he allegedly threatened to shoot Black and Latinx patrons.
A Bradford man was arrested for domestic violence after the report of a dog attack Thursday. City of Bradford Police charged 57-year-old Jonathan James Reck with simple assault, possession of a controlled substance and harassment. The charges stem from Reck allegedly assaulting a woman in a Corydon Street apartment. Allegedly...
BYRON, N.Y. — A passenger on a motorcycle is dead and the bike's driver is in the hospital following a crash Sunday night in the Genesee Co. Town of Byron. Troopers say a bike driven by 30-year-old Leland Fuller IV of Byron was heading east on Cockram Rd. shortly after 8 PM when it hit a deer. Both Fuller and his passenger, 28-year-old Daylin Fagundo-Rodriguez, also of Byron, were ejected.
Comments / 1