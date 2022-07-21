ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Dept. of Economic Opportunity gives out $200 million in housing assistance

By Kaitlin Knapp
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pp497_0go9twMu00

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has given out $200 million in homeowners assistance, the DEO tells Fox 4. There's still more to go around — $300 million to be exact. That money is for a program you may not know about.

The DEO is in charge of the Homeowners Assistance Fund, a federally funded program aimed at helping Florida homeowners pay for bills such as insurance, mortgage and utilities.

"It is designed to help the most vulnerable populations in the state get the assistance that they need," said Dr. Shamarial Roberson, a vendor that works alongside the DEO. "I’m happy that we’re able to help so many homeowners so they don’t have to for example, lose their home to foreclosure."

She says more than 11,000 people have applied and more than 6,600 homeowners have been approved for assistance.

"This is for homeowners that were affected by COVID-19 and these households can receive as much as $50,000 for a household," Roberson said.

To be eligible, you have to be a Florida homeowner and meet income requirements based on the Area Median Income (AMI). In Lee County, that's a little more than $66,000, according to the Census Bureau. However, the latest number is from 2020.

We asked how long applications take before homeowners could see the money, if approved. Roberson says every case is different, so there's no ballpark range she can give.

During the application process, Roberson says case workers go through a quality assurance process.

To get the word out, she says they've done more than 500 outreach campaigns across the state and said some have been in the Southwest Florida area.

If you want to check your eligibility, you can apply here.

Comments / 58

Kat Glasier
4d ago

if I could get a mortgage that would be great. But I can't. So what about people like me who are disabled and rent? Do we not matter because we don't own our own home?

Reply(18)
22
Robert Rowen
4d ago

the most vulnerable population in the state are the seniors who do not own a home simply have to rent or at least a lot in a trailer park get your facts straight. nobody cares about us

Reply
11
Tiff wheeler
4d ago

what about the renters trying to buy a house and bc of inflation can't now? my rent went from $16oo to $2143 in supposed affordable housing within 6 months and not one single politician anyone is doing anything about the house crisis in Fort Myers FloridaAll the advocates all the agencies with any funds agree with me so so someone do something about it.

Reply(2)
5
Related
Veronica Charnell Media

Floridians With No Children and Senior Citizens are not Happy with Governor Ron DeSantis’s $450 Stimulus Check

Some Senior Citizens and individuals with no children are struggling to pay their bills, and Florida Government left them out of the $450 Stimulus Check. Recently I wrote an article talking about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is using the same money he said that is causing a record high inflation to gifted Floridians a $450 stimulus check for each child. Since then, hundreds of Florida Residents expressed their need for financial assistance to pay their bills. Some senior citizens who receive disability and SSI have been left out of the getting stimulus payments. While individuals with no children feel Governor Ron DeSantis is discriminating against them and they added everyone should get a stimulus check.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Another home insurance company leaving Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nearly two months into hurricane season and homeowners across the state are bracing to find out when their insurance company will stop insuring their homes. Bankers Insurance Group is based out of St. Petersburg. The company is pulling out of Florida's home insurance market because...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
westorlandonews.com

Atlas Cottage Homes Provides Alternative Affordable Housing

Atlas Cottage Homes, a division of Atlas Group LTD, plans to provide an alternative solution to help address Florida’s affordable housing crisis. Built to Florida code for single family homes in its manufacturing plants in Orlando, Atlas Cottages Homes range from 588 SF to 1074 sq. ft. and qualify for a 30-year mortgage.
ORLANDO, FL
WFLA

Florida’s back-to-school sales tax holiday begins July 25

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Floridians can purchase back-to-school items without added sales tax beginning on July 25. The back-to-school sales tax holiday is a 13 day period where certain items like school supplies and clothing are exempt from sales tax, as long as they are priced below a certain value.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Assistance#Dept#Fla#Florida Department#Foreclosure#Florida Dept#The Area Median Income#The Census Bureau
doralfamilyjournal.com

This year, high inflation will also impact homeowners in Florida

DORAL, FL – High inflation this year will bring an increase in the cap for home valuations in tax notices to be sent home in August that up until recently meant a limit of 2% or less. However, now that inflation hit 7% by the end of 2021, Florida’s...
DORAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Veronica Charnell Media

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants to Give Floridians $450 Stimulus Checks

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Governor DeSantis has a new strategy to offset the costs of rising inflation for the state of Florida. Recently, Governor Ron DeSantis announced a new strategy “to offset the costs of rising inflation.” Especially when we are approaching a new school year. He said, “the State of Florida is giving you $450 for each child in your care,” DeSantis wrote in a letter to accompany the checks. “This one-time payment can be used for anything from buying diapers to fueling up at the pump.”
FLORIDA STATE
cltampa.com

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis warns of 'financial chaos’ if property insurers are downgraded

Florida regulators scrambled Thursday after they said a financial-ratings agency notified about 17 property-insurance companies of potential ratings downgrades. Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier and state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis questioned the ratings agency, Demotech, Inc., and warned that such widespread downgrades could affect homeowners across the state. Property insurers...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Farmers push back after Charlie Crist proposes land purchase as Governor

Florida’s farmers are rebuking a plan floated by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist to buy up farmland should he become Florida’s next Governor. Crist threw out the proposal during the lone Democratic Primary debate ahead of the Aug. 23 election, as part of a discussion about Florida’s environment and ecosystem.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy