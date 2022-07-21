ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Rapids, MI

What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Pure Ludington Sunset Beach Bonfire

 4 days ago

Summer is in full swing in northern Michigan and there are plenty of fun activities for you and the entire family to enjoy.

Erin Murphy has some ideas for you in this week’s What’s Happening in Northern Michigan.

Elk Rapids Chamber – Evenings on River Street

If you’re looking for some family-friendly entertainment, you can head to downtown Elk Rapids on Wednesday nights to enjoy their “Evening on River Street” series. The event features food from local restaurants, kid’s activities, and more. Each week also features different music from some of Michigan’s most talented artists. You can catch Evenings on River Street Wednesdays from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. now through August 10.

Pure Ludington Sunset Beach Bonfire

Ludington is known for beautiful beaches and stunning sunsets, and their Sunset Beach Bonfire Series is a way to celebrate it all. On July 28, you are invited to bring your beach chairs and blankets to Stearns Park Beach to enjoy an Up North evening that includes a bonfire, music, and of course, a beautiful sunset. Thursday’s event will feature folk-rock music from Eric Engblade. Sunset Bonfires are open to the public and free to attend, from 8 until 10 p.m.

Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival

Grand Haven, or “Coast Guard City, USA” is welcoming the Coast Guard Festival once again! It kicks off on July 29, and runs through August 7. They’ve got a full schedule of events in place, including a carnival, live entertainment at the waterfront stadium, a parade of ships, community picnic, and plenty more. There’s even a Cardboard Boat Race Competition that’s great fun to see. The festival is a great way to honor and respect the men and women of the U.S. Coast Guard. You’ll want to be sure to check out their full list of events at their website.

