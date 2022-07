LCM (50m) Will Browne started off the first finals session of the 2022 Canadian Championships by winning the men’s 14-15 200 IM with a time of 2:05.67. The 15-year-old touched the wall with nearly a four-second lead over the field, the same margin of time he took off of his lifetime best time. He outdid his prelims swim of 2:06.75 which already beat his fastest time from July 2021 by about three seconds. Browne competed unattached, but he trains with Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA in the U.S. Kent Goni Avila of Ramac Aquatic Club won the 16-18 event (2:05.17) while UBC’s Brodie Young won the 19 & over event (2:03.60). This was Goni Avila’s first time under 2:06.00 and Young took nearly one second off his lifetime best time from 2019.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 4 HOURS AGO