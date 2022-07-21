ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

Cherokee's COVID-19 data for this week

By Staff reports
Cherokee Tribune
Cherokee Tribune
 4 days ago

Here’s a look at Cherokee County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Wednesday, July 20, and how they compare to the week before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For the Georgia DPH’s full COVID-19 report, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-status-report.

Comments / 0

Related
wrwh.com

White County Receives Special Cash Distribution

(Cleveland)- White County government recently received a nice check in the amount of $42,431 that represents their share of a $6 million special cash distribution from the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia – Group Self-Insurance Workers Compensation Fund. ACCG is Georgia’s county association and works on behalf of...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Middle Georgia radar goes offline to undergo upgrades

Peachtree City, Ga. - The weather radar that serves Middle Georgia will be down for two weeks starting beginning August 1. According to the Peachtree City National Weather Service during the two week refurbishment, the radar will undergo an important upgrade. Crews will replace the pedestal, one of the most critical components of the radar, which is necessary for antenna rotation and positioning to capture data in all directions.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cherokee County, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Health
County
Cherokee County, GA
Cherokee County, GA
Coronavirus
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Cherokee County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
WRDW-TV

Fulton DA disqualified from investigating alleged election interference by Burt Jones

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was disqualified Monday from investigating alleged 2020 election interference by state Sen. Burt Jones, the Republican who is also running for Georgia lieutenant governor. Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said Willis’ hosting of a fundraiser for Jones’ eventual Democratic...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#General Health
Atlanta Daily World

Georgia Educators Hold Rally for Education; Speak Out Against New Restrictive Laws

Georgia Educators Hold Rally for Education; Speak Out Against New Restrictive Laws. On Saturday, July 23, Georgia educators from across the state came together to hold a Back to School Rally for Education at Piedmont Park in Atlanta and highlight the negative impacts that Gov. Brian Kemp’s new restrictive education laws will have on students, teachers, and schools in the coming school year. Community members marched in solidarity against the restrictive laws and spoke about how they will censor what can be taught in classrooms, ban books, and threaten teachers’ jobs.
ATLANTA, GA
styleblueprint.com

5 Small Towns In Georgia We LOVE

There is so much to love about Georgia. Its juicy peaches, sweeping mountain vistas, cascading waterfalls, and mossy oaks. While places like Atlanta ‘burb Decatur and the ever-enlivening Athens are always top-of-list, it’s Georgia’s small town gems we’re mining for today. Thomasville has its roses; Elijay, its apples; and Covington, its Hollywood fame. Here are five more small towns in Georgia worthy of a road trip detour or a weekend getaway.
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Traffic Alert: SR 211 in Barrow County closed July 25 and 26

BARROW COUNTY (July 25, 2022) – Georgia Department of Transportation and its construction partners will close SR 211 inside the city limits of Statham, Ga. Monday and Tuesday to replace and culvert and repaving. WHEN: The closure and detour begins July 25 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Work...
BARROW COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wrganews.com

Rabid beaver identified at Armuchee Creek swimming hole

Local public health officials are asking to hear from anyone who may have been bitten by a rabid beaver in an incident Wednesday, July 20, at an Armuchee Creek swimming hole in north Floyd County. According to reports, an individual was bitten or scratched attempting to keep the beaver from attacking another person floating nearby. The individual killed the beaver, which tested positive for rabies at the state lab.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
wbhfradio.org

Official Update on North Georgia Tire Services Fire from BC Emergency Services

On July 23, 2022, at approximately 10:40 p.m., BCFES was dispatched to 161 Criss Black Rd., North GA Tire Services, in reference to a commercial structure fire. The initial caller reported the building was approximately 50% involved, fire through the roof, and several explosions were reported. BCFES arrived on scene to find a comm structure heavily involved with fire. The building was approx. 30,000 s.f. The business was full of commercial tires. Crews were on scene overnight and all-day Sunday. Approx. 20 firefighters remained on scene on Sunday. Working with the EPD, EPA, Marion Environmental Services and Bartow County Public Works. Due to building collapse, heavy equipment was brought in to assist with removing the roofing so that the remainder of the fire could be extinguished. There were no injuries reported, the business was a total loss however, crews were able to contain the fire to the building and keep it from spreading to nearby cargo trucks and businesses. As of this morning, crews will be back out to the scene later today along with investigators to continue to extinguish the fire and begin fire investigation.
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
luxury-houses.net

This $5,395,000 Contemporary Retreat in Georgia Offers Mountain Views and Privacy in Every Direction

The Estate in Georgia is a luxurious home with full smart home integration, radiant floor heat, steam showers and other modern utilities now available for sale. This home located at 937 Richards Branch Rd, Morganton, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,898 square feet of living spaces. Call Logan Fitts – Harry Norman, REALTORS (Phone: 706 851-4486, 706 913-8300) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Three people jump from burning boat on Lake Lanier

Two of the three people who jumped from a burning boat on Lake Lanier were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville for treatment of what were described as minor injuries. Hall County Fire Rescue battled the blaze that burned a boat off Holiday Marina. From WSB TV…. Two...
GAINESVILLE, GA
wrganews.com

WRGA News reminds the community to be mindful of Scams

In the past, the Rome Police Department has warned the public of telephone calls, texts, and email scams that have been going around. Examples have been reported that citizens are receiving calls or texts stating that the police department has important information for them about citations or misdemeanor warrants that have been issued.
ROME, GA
InsideClimate News

In Atlanta, Work on a New EPA Superfund Site Leaves Black Neighborhoods Wary, Fearing Gentrification

The Superfund Next Door: First in a series on the EPA’s efforts to clean up a Superfund site in two historically Black communities on Atlanta’s west side. ATLANTA—As a little boy, Byron Amos often played with dark, volcanic-like rocks that he found among the lush greenery that drapes the houses and yards in Vine City and that makes the historically Black neighborhood worthy of its name.
ATLANTA, NY
CBS 46

Town Center at Cobb to host Caffeine & Octane car show

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One of America’s largest monthly car shows will be held at Kennesaw’s Town Center at Cobb Aug. 7. The Caffeine & Octane Atlanta car show was previously held at Road Atlanta and typically boasts over 1,000 vehicles, including exotics, British vehicles and convertibles. The...
ATLANTA, GA
Cherokee Tribune

Cherokee Tribune

Canton, GA
33
Followers
39
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

The Leading Voice of Cherokee County, Georgia.

 https://www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy