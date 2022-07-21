Cherokee's COVID-19 data for this week

Related
White County Receives Special Cash Distribution
(Cleveland)- White County government recently received a nice check in the amount of $42,431 that represents their share of a $6 million special cash distribution from the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia – Group Self-Insurance Workers Compensation Fund. ACCG is Georgia’s county association and works on behalf of...
Why Georgia no longer offers a tax-free day for back-to-school shopping
ATLANTA — Parents are looking for ways to save money and many are missing the tax free holidays that were once a back-to-school tradition in Georgia. In Kennesaw, at the School Box store, shelves are filled with items like crayons, books, and markers. However, parents like Tonya Morgan can't find everything.
New COVID-19 variant increasing cases and reinfections, health experts say
ATLANTA — As highly contagious COVID-19 variants spread, more families are being impacted. But what if you already had COVID? Can you count on some natural protection?. Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer talked to doctors about what we know now about COVID variants and reinfections. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Middle Georgia radar goes offline to undergo upgrades
Peachtree City, Ga. - The weather radar that serves Middle Georgia will be down for two weeks starting beginning August 1. According to the Peachtree City National Weather Service during the two week refurbishment, the radar will undergo an important upgrade. Crews will replace the pedestal, one of the most critical components of the radar, which is necessary for antenna rotation and positioning to capture data in all directions.
The power of ‘No’: Trespass warnings on Georgia rivers roil the waters
(GA Recorder) — The Chestatee River is there somewhere. It shows on the map winding through the hills just south of Dahlonega in north Georgia. “Chestatee” is on road signs along US 19. But the river is hard to see from a public road, and you can’t hear its rushing water.
NGTC Clarkesville one of 8 Georgia colleges targeted by bomb threats Monday
Bomb threats temporarily disrupted classes Monday on eight technical college campuses in Georgia. Most colleges were located in the southern part of the state, but North Georgia Technical College in Clarkesville was also targeted. Around 4:30 p.m., Habersham County E-911 received a call stating a bomb had been found in...
Forsyth County celebrates opening of its newest elementary school
(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) The start of a new school year is always exciting, but some students have a special reason to be enthusiastic this year. They will be the first class to attend Forsyth County's newest elementary school, New Hope Elementary. Located at 4810 Castleberry Road, New Hope Elementary is the county’s twenty-third elementary school.
Fulton DA disqualified from investigating alleged election interference by Burt Jones
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was disqualified Monday from investigating alleged 2020 election interference by state Sen. Burt Jones, the Republican who is also running for Georgia lieutenant governor. Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said Willis’ hosting of a fundraiser for Jones’ eventual Democratic...
Georgia Educators Hold Rally for Education; Speak Out Against New Restrictive Laws
Georgia Educators Hold Rally for Education; Speak Out Against New Restrictive Laws. On Saturday, July 23, Georgia educators from across the state came together to hold a Back to School Rally for Education at Piedmont Park in Atlanta and highlight the negative impacts that Gov. Brian Kemp’s new restrictive education laws will have on students, teachers, and schools in the coming school year. Community members marched in solidarity against the restrictive laws and spoke about how they will censor what can be taught in classrooms, ban books, and threaten teachers’ jobs.
5 Small Towns In Georgia We LOVE
There is so much to love about Georgia. Its juicy peaches, sweeping mountain vistas, cascading waterfalls, and mossy oaks. While places like Atlanta ‘burb Decatur and the ever-enlivening Athens are always top-of-list, it’s Georgia’s small town gems we’re mining for today. Thomasville has its roses; Elijay, its apples; and Covington, its Hollywood fame. Here are five more small towns in Georgia worthy of a road trip detour or a weekend getaway.
Bear sighting in Fulton County, police urge caution
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Alpharetta police want residents to proceed with caution after receiving numerous calls regarding a bear roaming through the city. The bear, officials said was struck by a vehicle and fled into the woods behind the Hotel at Avalon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Traffic Alert: SR 211 in Barrow County closed July 25 and 26
BARROW COUNTY (July 25, 2022) – Georgia Department of Transportation and its construction partners will close SR 211 inside the city limits of Statham, Ga. Monday and Tuesday to replace and culvert and repaving. WHEN: The closure and detour begins July 25 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Work...
Rabid beaver identified at Armuchee Creek swimming hole
Local public health officials are asking to hear from anyone who may have been bitten by a rabid beaver in an incident Wednesday, July 20, at an Armuchee Creek swimming hole in north Floyd County. According to reports, an individual was bitten or scratched attempting to keep the beaver from attacking another person floating nearby. The individual killed the beaver, which tested positive for rabies at the state lab.
Official Update on North Georgia Tire Services Fire from BC Emergency Services
On July 23, 2022, at approximately 10:40 p.m., BCFES was dispatched to 161 Criss Black Rd., North GA Tire Services, in reference to a commercial structure fire. The initial caller reported the building was approximately 50% involved, fire through the roof, and several explosions were reported. BCFES arrived on scene to find a comm structure heavily involved with fire. The building was approx. 30,000 s.f. The business was full of commercial tires. Crews were on scene overnight and all-day Sunday. Approx. 20 firefighters remained on scene on Sunday. Working with the EPD, EPA, Marion Environmental Services and Bartow County Public Works. Due to building collapse, heavy equipment was brought in to assist with removing the roofing so that the remainder of the fire could be extinguished. There were no injuries reported, the business was a total loss however, crews were able to contain the fire to the building and keep it from spreading to nearby cargo trucks and businesses. As of this morning, crews will be back out to the scene later today along with investigators to continue to extinguish the fire and begin fire investigation.
This $5,395,000 Contemporary Retreat in Georgia Offers Mountain Views and Privacy in Every Direction
The Estate in Georgia is a luxurious home with full smart home integration, radiant floor heat, steam showers and other modern utilities now available for sale. This home located at 937 Richards Branch Rd, Morganton, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,898 square feet of living spaces. Call Logan Fitts – Harry Norman, REALTORS (Phone: 706 851-4486, 706 913-8300) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Georgia.
Three people jump from burning boat on Lake Lanier
Two of the three people who jumped from a burning boat on Lake Lanier were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville for treatment of what were described as minor injuries. Hall County Fire Rescue battled the blaze that burned a boat off Holiday Marina. From WSB TV…. Two...
WRGA News reminds the community to be mindful of Scams
In the past, the Rome Police Department has warned the public of telephone calls, texts, and email scams that have been going around. Examples have been reported that citizens are receiving calls or texts stating that the police department has important information for them about citations or misdemeanor warrants that have been issued.
Gwinnett County Schools new security measures
Gwinnett County students head back to schools in less than two weeks. Georgia's largest school district has unveiled some new security measures to keep students and staff safe.
In Atlanta, Work on a New EPA Superfund Site Leaves Black Neighborhoods Wary, Fearing Gentrification
The Superfund Next Door: First in a series on the EPA’s efforts to clean up a Superfund site in two historically Black communities on Atlanta’s west side. ATLANTA—As a little boy, Byron Amos often played with dark, volcanic-like rocks that he found among the lush greenery that drapes the houses and yards in Vine City and that makes the historically Black neighborhood worthy of its name.
Town Center at Cobb to host Caffeine & Octane car show
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One of America’s largest monthly car shows will be held at Kennesaw’s Town Center at Cobb Aug. 7. The Caffeine & Octane Atlanta car show was previously held at Road Atlanta and typically boasts over 1,000 vehicles, including exotics, British vehicles and convertibles. The...
