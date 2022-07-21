ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raphael Varane hails ‘very important’ Harry Maguire as Man Utd defender backs partner and captain after pre-season boos

By Kiro Evans
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
MANCHESTER UNITED's Raphael Varane has backed his "very important" defensive partner Harry Maguire after he faced pre-season boos.

The England international was the subject of some unexpected jeers as the Red Devils beat Crystal Palace in a pre-season friendly.

Under-fire Harry Maguire will be looking to get off to a strong start this season after facing intense criticism from fans Credit: The Mega Agency
Man Utd team-mate Raphael Varane will be fighting for a place in the team after the arrival of Lisandro Martinez Credit: The Mega Agency

It is just the most recent example of Maguire being in the firing line for his performances, with even some England fans booing him earlier this year.

But Varane has backed the £80m man to find his feet again and overcome the boo boys.

He said: "I think he's a very important player for us. He's the captain and he has a lot of great qualities.

"Obviously we support him and he's part of the team and very important for us."

Varane and Maguire were the first-choice centre-back pairing when fit last season - but that dynamic could change when Lisandro Martinez arrives from Ajax.

"I think the competition is very good for the team," Varane said. "We'll all be better with this competition.

"It's good for the team, so every great club is like this. So this is normal.

"I think we have to be ready for this pressure. If everyone wants to fight for the team, that's great news."

It is a fresh chapter for all connected to United as new manager Erik ten Hag looks to improve the fortunes of the 20-time league champions.

"A new season, a new start," said Varane ahead of Saturday's friendly against Aston Villa in Perth. "We're looking forward...new manager and new ideas, new style, so everything is different.

"I think we have a great potential in this team. I think we're already improving and we can do better. And we'll keep pushing to fight for the title.

"We are working a lot. [Ten Hag] is very positive, he wants this energy and to press high up the pitch...to keep pushing and be proactive for 90 minutes, so we know exactly what we have to do and we need to work hard.

"We try to play with the defence and we try to defend very high on the pitch, so with more space on our back.

"I think it's a football that is maybe more offensive. But this football we really enjoy, so that's a good start."

Community Policy