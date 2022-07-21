ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, WV

Livestock competition heats up at the Marshall County Fair

By Dan Mayeres
 4 days ago
People are braving the heat and heading to the Marshall County Fair.

While most people go to have fun and enjoy the great food, rides, games, and entertainment, some young folks are there to take part in some serious competition.

Young people from all over the county work throughout the year to show off their prized livestock.

It’s a lot of work and the kids take it to heart.

But they say they love every minute of it.

“I love showing my animals. I love working with them. It’s my passion to show them,” says 4-H Club member Raegan O’Neil.

“I love showing at the fair. I always come to do it for the competition. I love working with animals and messing with animals,” says 4-H Club member Hallie Clark.

Several kids took part in the Pee Wee Hog Showmanship Competition.

Comments / 1

morgan
4d ago

Livestock show is great as usual and all the things going on. But the rides for kids and children are a disgrace I've never seen such junk in my life it really takes from the Marshall County fair those rides are the worst of the worst and do not belong there

Reply
2
