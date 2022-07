It's hard to believe July is almost over. The sun is still shining with the heat of summer, and the last thing on anyone's mind is school. But, the 2022-2023 School Year is just around the corner for the kids. The first day of school is August 25 - only a month away! But parents, there's no need to panic; you have plenty of time to get school shopping started. And a local Laramie business wants to help reduce back-to-school stress by giving away FREE backpacks to Laramie kids.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 6 DAYS AGO