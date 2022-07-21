Rid Your Life (and Yard) of Mosquitos With This Cheap Perimeter System

What's more powerful—an air conditioner or a tree? Former London Councilor Jon Burke recently took to Twitter to share an interesting statistic: A young tree has the cooling effect of five room-sized air conditioners working for 20 hours a day. There are many different conflicting versions of this stat. The U.S. Forest Service, for example, states: "Did you know the net cooling effect of a young healthy tree is equivalent to ten room-size air conditioners operating 20 hours a day? In addition, Healthy, mature trees add an average of 10 percent to a property’s value. Check out Forest Service’s Sustaining America’s Urban Trees and Forests report for more details." Interestingly, that is the same link Burke quotes, but with twice the number of air conditioners. I have searched the document and cannot find any reference to air conditioners, but have many questions, including why 20 hours a day and not all day? And where did this really come from?

