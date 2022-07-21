VSP: 1 injured in motorcycle crash near Pound

POUND, Va. (WJHL) — One person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday near Pound.

Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash around 12:52 p.m. in the 9200 block of Orby Cantrell Highway (U.S. 23).

According to VSP, a pickup truck and motorcycle collided and at least one person was taken to Norton Community Hospital for treatment of injuries.

No other information about the crash was immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.