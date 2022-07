LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We’re only weeks away from the start of the new school year in Arkansas. This time, students of all age groups are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The FDA recently approved Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for children as young as six months. While the move is seeing approval from health officials, it can present a tricky situation for the parents of these children.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 4 DAYS AGO