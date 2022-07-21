Kayaker found dead near NC marsh after vanishing on family vacation, authorities say

North Carolina authorities recoved the body of a missing kayaker the day after he was reported missing. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A missing kayaker was found dead near a marsh the day after he went missing, North Carolina authorities said.

James Smith, 58, was reported missing to the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office around 8:30 p.m. July 20, according to a news release. Smith’s family grew concerned when he did not return by dark after starting his kayaking trip around 3:30 p.m., officials said. Smith last contacted a family member around 7 p.m.

Smith was on vacation with his family from Greensboro, NC.

Boaters found Smith next to his overturned kayak off the end of Bettie Path Road in the North River, the release says. The sheriff’s office, NC Wildlife and Harkers Island Fire Department recovered Smith’s body on Thursday, July 21.

North Carolina Wildlife will investigate the incident.

Carteret County is about 120 miles northeast of Wilmington.