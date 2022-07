ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — A correction officer was shot during a robbery in Queens overnight, police said on Saturday. A call came in of a shooting along Steinway Street near 34th Avenue a few minutes past 5 a.m., according to authorities. The 39-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said he was robbed by three suspects who then fled in a car. The victim was listed to be in stable condition.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO